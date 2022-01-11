When the temperature drops and the nights get colder, you may be looking for someone special to cuddle up with this winter. An online dating service can be an ideal place to begin.

Dating apps and online dating are becoming one of the most sought-after ways to meet a potential partner. There are over 1,400 dating sites within the UK in all, providing to people of all kinds of backgrounds and walks of life.

This is the ideal moment to sign up. The most well-known dating websites experience their highest traffic growth during December, with another spike occurring on the Sunday following New Year — sometimes called “Dating Sunday”. Then of course, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

It’s a good thing that the variety of dating websites has never been greater. No matter if you’re crazy about dogs or green issues or are a lover of wine, you could be just a few mouse clicks from meeting someone with similar preferences.

Here is our pick of the best dating websites and apps – not forgetting our very own free dating uk website

The top dating websites and apps available in the UK

Eharmony

is ideal forserious relationships

A free membership (limited)

Five million people use HTML0 in the UK

Eharmony, the modern-day matchmaking service boasts that more than 2 million users have met love on their website. Users must take a quick test to establish their values when it comes to others and, in turn, they provide useful tools that can help users to find the love of their lives (including personal profiles, compatibility ratings and relationship tips).

It’s free to sign up as well as download the program. You can then send “smiles” and written Icebreakers to start the conversation. But, you must sign up for personalized messages as well as unlimited access to your partner’s profile. The cost of subscription starts at PS7.95 each month, for 24 months.

Match.com

The best forgetting back on the road

A free membership (limited)

3.0 million people use HTML0 in the UK

The site is often referred to as online dating. Match.com has a person for everyone. Make sure you have a full profile and then search for your ideal partner using a search criteria. You can switch to “zen mode” to only be targeted by those who match your requirements.

It’s completely free to sign up as an account, but you are able to just send or receive text messages when you’re an active subscriber. The cost of subscription starts at PS12.99 each month, for the duration of six months.

EliteSingles

Ideal to:educated singles in their forties

Starting at PS19.90 each month

13.3 million people all over the world

If you’re not a fan of swipe left, then you might like EliteSingles the site that employs a personality test in order to determine their compatibility. The extensive compatibility test considers appearance, personality (with questions about how ambitious and optimistic you are, how social abilities, how your others would describe you and many more) as well as what you’re looking to find in a partner, including whether or not you’re interested in children. A majority of users are seeking an intellectual and long-term commitment match. 85 percent of those who use the service have a degree in between 30 and 55 years old. aged.

You must sign up to be able to send messages to your friends and also view every photo they have and post comments. Premium membership is priced at PS19.90 each month, for 12 months you may also try it for 3 months (PS39.95 per month) or for six months (PS21.95 per month).

Silver Singles

The best to: Over 50’s who are seeking love

A free membership (limited)

70,000 users from the UK

Although Silver Singles is most popular in the States however, it’s starting to gain traction in the UK also. In order to sign up on this site, you have to complete a thorough personality testthat takes between 15 and 30 minutes . The test will help you find the perfect partner.

Although profiles are extremely elaborate, they are stored behind the paywall. In addition, you’ll need pay to send messages to potential matches. The premium membership starts at $24.95 to 12 months.

Our Time

The best way to go about it is Meeting a variety over-50s singletons around your region

Membership is free

Active users: 150,000

A little new to the world of dating apps Our Time is an oasis of calm for those who have grown fed up of the swipe and would like to meet someone real (that’s “in real life” in the language of text). The site has regular events for singles of a certain age within your region which allows you to connect with other like-minded individuals. Do you feel awkward? You are welcome to bring three of your friends along for motivational help.

The application is operated by Match Group, meaning your profile will be visible on other dating websites – expanding the possibilities of meeting potential partners.

Telegram Dating

is ideal for getting together with like-minded people

A free membership (limited)

220,000 members around the world

This Telegraph Dating site is a simple way to connect with people who are like-minded. When you create your profile for free, you’ll need to define the kind of person you’re seeking. You can then browse the site and look through other profiles. When you’ve found someone you think is a great match Send them an email.

A free account allows users to view messages from possible matches and then reply with a simple message. Only members who pay for their subscription can initiate conversations and compose personalized, personal messages. It starts at PS12 monthly for 12 months on the subscription. If you want to pay the additional PS10 per month the upgrade option is Premium which allows you to reply to messages at no cost.

Parship

Ideal for individuals seeking an ongoing commitment

(limited) and free (limited)

The number of new users is increasing by 23,000 join every week

Parship is a science-based approach to help people find love. Based on over the 40 years of research on how to create a lasting relationship, the site classifies users into 36 traits of personality and utilizes an algorithm for matching that consists of 136 rules. The questionnaire for compatibility is comprehensive and includes everything from what you want in a person to the extent to which you are able to sleep with the windows open.

It is a pretty equal gender split among the members with 52 percent of them have degrees. Parship welcomes more than 23,000 new members each week and nearly four out of 10 meet their partners through Parship. While it’s free to join to take the full personality test, check your matches, and send them’smiles’ you will need to pay for the privilege contact your partners. Membership fees start at PS14.90 each month, for 12 months. However, you are able to test the site to try it for six months (PS19.90 for a month) or for three months (PS29.90 per month) as well.

Original Dating

Ideal to:Singles who want a unique method to find The One

Starting at PS10 for each event

More than 250,000 userss

Are you fed up of the constant swipes? Original Dating differs from other dating apps because it focuses on singles meeting in person. There are speed-dating events (including virtual alternatives) in which you can meet between 15 to 20 people over one evening. Contrary to speed dating events of the past, Original Dating ensures there is a balanced ratio of females to males by asking everyone to register online. You can sign up for discounts and access to other special events, or take a chance at an event (prices start at only PS10).

Lumen

Ideal for:mature dating for young and the

Membership is free

350,000 users from all over the world

No matter if your children have left into the world or you’ve recently separated, dating in your 50s is an arduous task. This is the point where Lumen is in.

Some dating apps are heartbreaking when conversations are monotonous pleasantries. But not with Lumen. Your icebreaker text should have at minimum 50 characters in length that encourages engaging chats.

All accounts are verified and profiles are comprehensive and include at minimum three pictures and a long bio. Paywalls are not a problem available on the site but you can only begin 6 conversations per day as an unpaid member. The upgrade option allows you to have 12 chats per day when you pay PS24.99 per month.

OkCupid

Ideal for people who are open-minded and quirky.

Membership is free

Four million customers around the world

OkCupid offers a comprehensive personality test that is designed to improve the likelihood of a connection. It allows you to inject some an element of personality to your profile by responding to odd questions, like “Do you get up in the morning every single day?”

Instead of getting bombarded by messages, you’ll be able to communicate with people you’ve met. Installing the app and talking to users is completely free. However, it is possible to upgrade to gain additional features.

In 2014 OKCupid was launched in 2014. OKCupid application was among the very first app to offer the 13 options of sexual orientation. This diversity has resulted in OkCupid especially popular, resulting in the most connections each year, with 91 million according to their website.

Bumble

Ideal for:empowering women

A free membership

22 million users around the world

In order to correct the gender disparity of dating apps, females must begin conversations with Bumble. Profiles aren’t as thorough like some apps however, you can conduct video calls and meet your potential partner prior to meeting.

Users who are lazy are penalized on Bumble since you are only given 24 hours to start conversations before the time limit expires. Bumble is completely free, however users can pay to upgrade it to Bumble Boost, which means you will be able to see the profiles of people who have already “liked you, at PS11.16 per month for six months, or just PS2.49 per day.