Climeworks has launched the planet’s most eco-friendly Christmas gift – the gift of carbon dioxide removal.

Each year, the festive season contributes on average an extra 650 kg of carbon emissions per person (Source: https://www.york.ac.uk/news-and-events/news/2007/carbon-christmas/). So, this festive season, give your loved ones and the planet an eco-friendly gift. Gift them permanent carbon dioxide removal from Climeworks and help them reduce their carbon impact.

Climeworks uses direct air capture technology to remove carbon dioxide from the air. The carbon dioxide is then stored underground where it turns to stone through a natural process of mineralisation – making the removal completely permanent.

The gift of carbon dioxide removal is a unique and environmentally friendly gift – something you cannot get anywhere else. It is the truly the world’s most sustainable gift because it goes beyond being eco-friendly. This gift is solely powered by renewable energy, it raises climate awareness, it can be sent digitally across the world, and it contributes to reversing climate change, with every single kg of CO₂ removed. You can buy this gift up the very last minute before Christmas and it’s perfect for those friends or family who are difficult to choose for or for those who prefer alternative gifting. But most of all: it is not only a gift for your loved ones, but for the planet as well.

Climeworks offers three different levels of gift, so you can choose how much carbon you’d like removed in your recipient’s name or how much you’d like to spend:

Nordic Explorer Gift – £25

Permanently remove 27 kg of CO2 from the air

Lapland Discovery Gift – £40

Permanently remove 45 kg of CO2 from the air

Arctic Expedition Gift £80

Permanently remove 90 kg of CO2 from the air

Each gift comes with a Christmas design and gives you the opportunity to share ‘your wish for the planet’ on your social media channels. Simply select a festive gift, customize the message and design, then choose your preferred send date and time and complete the purchase process. You will receive an email confirmation with a link to the gift PDF. Your recipient will also receive an email with the link to the gift PDF on the preferred send date and time. There are no strings attached; it is a one-time payment, without any automatic renewal.

See: https://climeworks.com/ecofriendly-gift

For anyone who wants to inspire others with a sustainable gift and is serious about climate action, a Climeworks’ carbon dioxide removal is the ideal gift. Together, as gifter and recipient, you’ll be making a difference in the world and helping to ensure this Christmas is truly climate positive.

Some examples of the kg of CO2 generated by typical everyday activities:

Heating

30 kg CO2 is 36 hours of central heating in a home

Lighting

50 kg CO2 is 7 weeks energy of one single light bulb

Driving

100 kg CO2 is 250 miles / 400 km driving in a car

(source: https://clevercarbon.io/carbon-footprint-of-common-items/)

CLIMEWORKS

Climeworks empowers people to reverse climate change by permanently removing carbon dioxide from the air. The Climeworks vision is to inspire 1 billion people to act now.

The direct air capture company returns the carbon dioxide it captures to earth where it remains permanently removed from the air for millions of years. The Climeworks direct air capture technology runs exclusively on clean energy, and the modular CO2 collectors can be stacked to build machines of various sizes. Alternatively, the air-captured carbon dioxide can be upcycled into carbon-neutral fuels, paving the way towards a climate-positive world.

Be climate positive. Act now! www.climeworks.com

