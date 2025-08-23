Nichols Cars N1A made its USA debut at Pebble Beach as marque confirms first cars are already in build

The Nichols Cars N1A in ICON 88 specification made its USA debut during Monterey Car Week, at prestigious Pebble Beach event

Created by legendary Formula One designer Steve Nichols, the ICON 88 is the launch series of the Nichols N1A – a lightweight, 900 kg, Can-Am-inspired British supercar

It was displayed at the iconic Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on 17 August, as founder Steve Nichols also participated as an Honorary Judge

Only 15 ICON 88 models will be built, each individually tailored to commemorate one of the 15 race victories of the McLaren MP4/4 during the 1988 F1 season

The N1A, in top spec, combines a 7.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 producing 650 bhp with Formula One-grade graphene-infused carbon fibre construction, delivering nearly 700 bhp per tonne

With the firm vowing to make fewer than 100 cars total, the ICON 88 series represents the most exclusive expression of Nichols Cars’ driver-first ethos

Media: www.tinyurl.com/NicholsCarsN1A

Website: www.nichols-cars.com

Monterey, 19 August 2025 – With the first customer N1As now in build, Nichols Cars made its USA debut at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance [17 August]. Shown in ICON 88 specification, the launch series of the production specification Nichols N1A is a 900 kg, Can-Am-inspired performance car that blends motorsport heritage with cutting-edge materials and engineering. Only 15 ICON 88 models will be built, each individually tailored to commemorate one of the 15 Grand Prix victories of the McLaren MP4/4, one of the most dominant Formula One cars of all time, designed by founder Steve Nichols in 1988 for Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

In addition to showcasing the ICON 88, Steve Nichols himself also served as an Honorary Judge at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance event. With decades of Formula One design experience, Nichols applied his famously meticulous “eye for detail” to the Concours entries.

Taking inspiration from the original McLaren M1A of the 1960s, the N1A’s flowing silhouette captures the spirit of one of McLaren’s earliest racing successes, while its execution is thoroughly modern. The body is constructed from Formula One-grade graphene-infused carbon fibre, giving it exceptional rigidity and strength at a remarkably low weight. Aerodynamic development in the MIRA wind tunnel has ensured a balance of drag and downforce that complements the car’s purity of form. In top specification, the N1A weighs just 900 kilograms, delivering a power-to-weight ratio approaching 700 bhp per tonne. In this form, power comes from a hand-built, 7.0-litre naturally aspirated V8, developed from a GM LS3 block and extensively re-engineered with steel liners, custom pistons and conrods, a dry sump system, and drive-by-wire throttle bodies, producing 650 bhp. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a Nichols-developed six-speed manual gearbox, chosen for its precision and mechanical connection.

The chassis reflects decades of motorsport expertise, with hand-fabricated independent suspension, double wishbones, anti-roll bars and motorsport-derived multi-piston brakes, all working in harmony with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres on staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. The result is an unfiltered, analogue driving experience that rewards skill and engagement.

Inside, the cockpit mirrors the minimalism of a racing car while offering bespoke craftsmanship. The fully reclined seating position recalls the McLaren MP4/4, and the Senna-inspired gear knob, classic analogue dials and billet-machined aluminium switchgear all provide a tangible connection to motorsport’s golden age. Upholstery is crafted from top-grade leather and fabrics, tailored to the customer’s specification. Driver aids are deliberately limited to maintain the purity of the experience, with traction control as standard and ABS or power steering available only as options.

Founded in 2017 by Steve Nichols and CEO John Minett, Nichols Cars was created with the aim of building a true driver’s car – immersive, emotional and timeless. With total production of the N1A capped at 100 cars worldwide, and the first 15 forming the ICON 88 series, it is set to become one of the most exclusive and desirable British performance cars of the decade.

Steve Nichols, Founder of Nichols Cars, said: “The N1A, and especially the ICON 88, is the culmination of everything I have learned in racing and engineering. It combines the quirks and excitement of the great cars of the past with the technology and precision of today, creating something genuinely special for the road.”

With its rarity, craftsmanship and motorsport lineage, the ICON 88’s appearance at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance’s “Concept Beach” enclosure on 17 August was a highlight of the event – a celebration of design, performance and a remarkable career in motor racing.