Thirteen is inviting residents to a ‘customer involvement open day’ to showcase the great partnership working the housing company and its customers carry out.

The event is being held at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool on Thursday 26th March 2020, from 10am to 3pm.

Chair of Thirteen’s customer engagement group, Val Scollen and chief executive Ian Wardle will update attendees on changes and initiatives that have taken place following customer involvement. Guests will also hear updates from service areas across the business, with the latest updates on projects, policy and strategy.

Roger George, a community banker from Nat West, has been invited to advise on the latest banking scams to help customers stay safe online.

Val Scollen said: “Our involved customers have made a huge difference since the new Framework was introduced last year. Every piece of work that customers have been involved in has made a difference to the way Thirteen delivers services.

“At this event we will be able to tell everyone about the things that we’ve achieved and how working together makes such a difference.”

Ian Wardle, chief executive of Thirteen, said: “Customers are helping to shape and scrutinise Thirteen’s services, providing assurance of compliance with the regulatory consumer standards to the leadership team and board and consulting on strategy and policy development.

“it is so important that we not only work together but make sure that everyone knows what we are doing and how working with customers is at the heart of what we do.”

Booking is essential so if you would like to book a place visit https://www.thirteengroup.co.uk/consultation-events/customer-involvement-open-day.

For further information please call the customer engagement team on 0300 111 1000 or email customer.engagement@thirteengroup.co.uk by Wednesday 11 March 2020.