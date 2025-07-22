Three Alpine A290 competitors to enjoy works support on ecoRally Scotland this weekend

Alpine A290, recently named Best Fun EV by Autocar, to compete on ecoRally Scotland, round eight of the 2025 Bridgestone FIA EcoRally Cup, on July 26/27

UK works-supported cars to be driven by Steven Berry and Ashleigh Morris, and co-driven by Kaye Berry and Craig Parry respectively

A third, Alpine-backed car will be driven by ten-time French Rally Champion Emmanuel ‘Manu’ Guigou and co-driven by Emilien Le Borgne

Road-based competition focuses on matching average speed checks and reaching checkpoints, with precision navigating and problem solving challenges

Three works-supported Alpine A290 GTS models will showcase their competition-bred DNA when they compete in ecoRally Scotland, round eight of the 2025 Bridgestone FIA EcoRally Cup, on July 26/27.

The event is open to fully electric (EV) and hybrid vehicles (BEV), with teams of two, comprising a driver and navigator, tackling a road route starting out from Dundee before navigating on roads taking in the stunning scenery across the Tayside.

Participants need to record all check points within the given times and complete ‘regularity tests’ that check average speed along the route, with points awarded for precision navigating, problem solving and teamwork across the day.

The UK-backed works Alpine A290 GTS cars will be driven by Steven Berry and Ashleigh Morris, with Kaye Berry and Craig Parry navigating respectively. Steven is a freelance journalist from Kirkcaldy in Scotland, who works for Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, while Ashleigh is a Scottish rally driver who is currently competing in the 2025 BTRDA rally series.

The Alpine A290 was voted Best Fun EV in the 2025 Autocar Awards. In line with Alpine’s motorsport-bred DNA, the A290 is compact and agile, offering easy-to-use high performance while guaranteeing comfortable everyday use.

With its cutting-edge design, first-class technical features, ultra-complete connectivity and numerous possibilities for personalising driving, the Alpine A290 is true to its maker’s competition-focused roots while embracing the electric era.

A third works-backed Alpine A290 will be entered by ten-time French rally champion Emmanuel ‘Manu’ Guigou, who will be co-driven by Emilien Le Borgne. The French pairing hail from Montpellier and have a long association with Renault Group cars, having previously enjoyed success in the Alpine A110.

Nicola Burnside, Managing Director of Alpine UK, said: “Alpine was born as a competition brand focused on the attributes of lightness and agility, and ecoRally Scotland should be the perfect opportunity for our crews to enjoy the attributes of A290 while also showcasing just how efficient and fun electric motoring car be.”

Ian Smith, Technical Director, Motorsport UK, added: “We are excited to welcome Alpine to Eco Rally Scotland, taking part in the Bridgestone FIA Eco Rally Cup.

“Alpine has such a rich motorsport heritage and an association with Scotland, with a fleet of A110’s based at Scotland’s National Motorsport Centre at Knockhill, where the Eco Rally will undertake a key regularity section on the first day of the event.

“We look forward to Eco Rally Scotland becoming the foundation of the next phase of Alpine’s rallying history.”

The Alpine A290 is available from Alpine retailers now.