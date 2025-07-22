Kia design triumphs at ‘Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2025’ with five awards and top honour for PV5 WKNDR

Kia earns five accolades at 2025 Red Dot Design Awards, including the highest honour, ‘Best of the Best,’ for PV5 WKNDR Concept

The PV5 WKNDR Concept, an electric adventure van, features a modular, adaptable platform, off-road enhancements, and onboard energy generation

Concept PV1, Concept EV2, Concept PV7 and Concept PV5 each recognised for their innovative, user-centred design

The awards underscore the impact of Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy – blending sustainability, function, and emotion

Kia has received five honours at the ‘Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2025’, underscoring the brand’s leadership in innovative and sustainable design. The PV5 WKNDR Concept earned the competition’s highest distinction, the prestigious ‘Best of the Best’ award. Meanwhile the PV1, PV5, PV7 and EV2 concepts were each recognised as winners in the Cars and Motorcycles category.

“Winning five Red Dot Design Concept awards, including the Best of the Best, is a proud moment for everyone at Kia,” said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design. “Being recognised by one of the world’s leading design competitions is a wonderful achievement and reflects the thoughtful innovation and dedication that we invest into every model we design. We will endeavour to build on this momentum as we shape the future of sustainable and accessible mobility.”

Kia PV5 WKNDR Concept – Pioneering an electrified adventure lifestyle

The Kia PV5 WKNDR Concept is a Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV)-based electric adventure van, first unveiled at 2024 SEMA Showcase. Designed to transition seamlessly between urban streets and rugged outdoor terrain, it offers a bold new sustainable lifestyle solution.

Off-road enhancements and an innovative external storage system – which can be configured as a mobile kitchen – make the PV5 WKNDR Concept ideal for adventures beyond the city. Its highly customisable modular interior can also be easily adapted to maximise both space and functionality.

Self-sufficient energy is generated via integrated solar panels and a hydro turbine, while an interior rail system keeps gear organised and accessible – embodying Kia’s commitment to practical innovation.

Kia’s PBV and EV concepts reflect a user-centric mobility vision

Alongside the PV5 WKNDR concept, four other Kia models received Red Dot awards in recognition of their forward-thinking, user-centric designs.

The Concept PV1 is an ultra-compact PBV that embodies Kia’s innovative approach to last-mile urban deliveries. With its slim profile, autonomous driving capabilities, and intuitively customisable interior, it is purpose-built for navigating dense city environments.

Already available to customers, the PV5 is a mid-sized PBV built for both logistics and passenger transport. It offers a diverse range of flexible interior layouts, including a ‘Driver’s Desk’ workspace concept and customisable seating configurations to suit diverse needs.

The Concept PV7, meanwhile, features the largest cargo space in Kia’s PBV lineup. It also offers a spacious, flat-floor interior, a mobile office layout and advanced integrated storage solutions – making it ideally suited for everyone from small business owners to large logistics and distribution companies.

Finally, the Concept EV2 is a compact B-segment electric SUV that pairs rugged, versatile proportions with advanced EV technology. Its pillarless design and configurable interior allow it to adapt seamlessly to a wide range of lifestyles.

A testament to Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy

This recognition underscores the success of Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, which blends contrasting concepts – such as technology and nature, or practicality and emotion – to deliver mobility solutions that are sustainable and user-centred.

With PBV and EV designs tailored to meet diverse lifestyles, Kia continues to strengthen its position as a global design leader.

About the Red Dot Design Award

Established in 1955, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s most respected design competitions. Judged by an international panel of experts, the award recognises excellence in product, brand and concept design based on criteria such as innovation, functionality and quality.

Kia Corporation at Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2025

Category Product / Service Title Cars and Motorcycles Kia PV5 WKNDR Concept Best of Best Kia Concept PV1 Winner Kia Concept EV2 Winner Kia Concept PV7 Winner Kia Concept PV5 Winner