The world is in serious trouble. The pandemic is still raging, war is happening, prices are rising, and it seems that good news is becoming rarer than any precious diamond in the world.

One of the worse news that many Americans have to experience is the rise in oil prices. Gas prices have reached a staggering $4 a gallon. This is a significant problem for the American economy because it makes commodities more expensive and significantly decreases the purchasing power of American citizens. However, this isn’t stopping the American public from enjoying themselves.

Road trips are at an all-time high this year, and people are willing to do it despite the rise in gas prices. Here are a couple of reasons why.

Hope is High

After most of the American public has experienced the pandemic, current events seem nothing to them, and this is a good thing! It shows the resilience of people in the face of adversity. People are rallying together and trying to enjoy life as much as possible.

When hope is high, that’s when people go out to experience new things. Unfortunately, since the pandemic is still raging in other countries, they’ve decided to keep it domestic, and a good old-fashioned road trip can certainly fix people’s need for wanderlust.

Affordable Fun

In uncertain times, people tend to stick together and try to find affordable fun. So what could be more affordable than a road trip? You can pack all of your food and snacks in the car, and you can sleep in your vehicle if you need to save money on hotels.

Plus, there are many free things to do near most major cities. If you’re looking for a city with plenty of things to do, consider San Francisco. The Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, and Fisherman’s Wharf are all tourist favorites, and they’re all free!

It’s Exhilarating

Nothing beats the freedom that comes with hitting the open road-the wind in your hair, the sun in your face, and the world at your fingertips. There’s nothing like it!

It’s a new experience, especially if you’ve been cooped up inside your home for many months now. Moreover, it’s a great way to see America. From the mountains to the beaches, America is a beautiful country, and there’s no better way to see it than on a road trip!

So now that you know why people are still going out for road trips, it’s time to know what you have to prepare.

Road Trip Preparations

If you’re planning on taking a road trip, there are a few things you’ll need to do beforehand. First, make sure that your car is in good condition. You don’t want to be stranded on the side of the road because your car broke down. If you have a pick-up, it’s important that you install a truck bed liner to ensure that the back of your vehicle doesn’t get damaged from all the cargo you’re carrying. It’ll also help you save on future maintenance.

Don’t forget to pack snacks and drinks. This will help you save money on food while you’re on your road trip. Also, pack a first-aid kit in case of emergencies.

Finally, map out your route and make sure that you know where you’re going. This will help prevent you from getting lost while you’re driving.

If you don’t know where you’re going, take a few of these routes with you.

The Mojave Road

The Mojave Road is a 130-mile unpaved road that starts in California and ends in Nevada. It’s considered to be one of the most beautiful roads in America, and it’s definitely worth a drive!

The Blue Ridge Parkway

If you’re looking for a scenic route, the Blue Ridge Parkway is a great option. This 469-mile road winds through the Appalachian Mountains and provides some amazing views.

The Natchez Trace Parkway

This road is 444 miles long, and it takes you through Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. It follows an old Native American trail, so you can expect to see some beautiful landscapes on this route.

The Lincoln Highway

This route goes all the way from coast to coast, and it’s over 3,000 miles long. It goes through 14 states, so there’s plenty of variety to be had! If you want a long road trip and one that will last for days, make sure to do this route. It’s a route that every American should make at least once in their lives.

The world is falling apart, but that doesn’t mean that people should stop everything they want to do. No one should trade their dreams or hopes just because things have turned out for the worse. It’s going to get a lot darker before it gets a light brighter. And people can make that happen by shedding light in the darkness. You can do this by inviting your loved ones on a road trip. Make sure to prepare beforehand so you can enjoy it fully.