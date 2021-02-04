Senior Wealth Adviser, Michael Carrick from Newcastle-based wealth management and property lending specialists Tier One Capital (Tier One) has been named as one of the UK’s top ranked leading financial professionals and advisers.

Michael, who has been a financial adviser and wealth management expert for more than 30 years, appears in the latest VouchedFor 2021 guide to the UK’s top rated financial advisers, which was issued in conjunction with The Times newspaper, compiled using feedback from clients.

VouchedFor is the UK’s leading ratings and review website for financial professionals. VouchedFor verifies each client review using a combination of an algorithm and manual investigations in order to prevent advisers only accepting positive reviews.

Michael scored an impressive 4.9 out of 5 based on client reviews received since October 2019, when he became Senior Wealth Adviser at Tier One following the company’s acquisition of Carrick Financial Management, a well-known and widely respected IFA business in the region.

Highly qualified with Chartered Insurance Institution qualifications covering investments, pensions, long-term care and trusts Michael commented: “I am immensely proud to be included in the guide and feel honoured that our clients value our advice and trustworthiness. As with any award it is important to emphasise that I am only one part of a very strong team, without whom it would not be possible to provide our customers with the personal, bespoke and independent solutions we are able to present to them.

“As a company it is our belief that careful financial planning and expert financial advice will make a real difference to people’s lives. We always ensure that we take time getting to know our clients, their objectives and their attitude to risk, allowing us to put forward a plan that’s right for them.

Ian McElroy, Chief Executive of Tier One, said: “Michael has built a strong reputation during his career based on clear and knowledge-based advice, which has benefited the many individuals he has assisted during his career. The fact that this accolade is based on reviews from our clients is further testament to his expertise and the high quality, trusted advice we provide.

“We are delighted to have Michael in our team, and this is further endorsement of the highly credible, experienced and professional financial experts we have at Tier One.”