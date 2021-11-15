By Stuart Slaughter, Passmores.

Why should you choose a wooden garage for your home?

Purchasing a wooden garage can be a great investment for your home, provided you have all the right information to help you choose the right style, and a reputable manufacturer.

Timber is a natural commodity and the world’s only fully sustainable building resource. Timber structures are durable, condensation-free, appealing to the eye, and an excellent place to store valuable valuables. Classic automobile enthusiasts from all over the UK and Europe buy them on a regular basis.

Compared to most garages, timber garages are unbeatable in terms of value for money. They are substantially less expensive than brick, block, or oak-framed garages, and they are also more attractive. This is especially important when you come to sell your home.

As experts with over 100 years in manufacturing timber buildings, Passmores has put together this guide to answer some of the most frequently asked questions about buying a timber garage. We hope you find it informative and that it provides you with the information you require to feel confident in your decision.

How much does a wooden garage set you back?

Wooden garages are a more affordable option than brick or concrete block garages.

A single timber garage with a boarded and felted roof costs around £3,000 at Passmores. The cost of a large, double garage with assembly service and a tiled roof ranges from £8,000 to £13,000, depending on the site, extras selected, and the type of roof tile ordered.

A comparable sized brickwork or entirely oak framed unit, on the other hand, is likely to cost three times as much.

Is my timber garage subject to planning permission?

In general, single-story timber garages with a height of less than four metres do not require planning clearance (and less than two-and-a-half metres high at the eaves). These garages are allowed to be built under ‘permitted development,’ as long as they are two metres away from the property line and not in front of the house’s main elevation. They should also not take up more than half of the yard space when combined with other outbuildings.

If you don’t fulfil these requirements, or if your property is listed or located in a protected area such as a national park, you’ll almost certainly need to apply for planning approval. If your garage is more than 15 m² and less than a metre from the property line, or more than 30m² in size, you’ll additionally require building regulations approval.

Before purchasing a timber garage, we recommend you find out what permits they will need from their local government. If you need help with planning or building regulations, we suggest contacting a draughtsmen who can create technical drawings for your application. Please go to planningportal.co.uk if you want to use this service.

What are the many garage styles and options?

There are a variety of barn style garages that can be built to accommodate a single, double, triple, or even quadruple bay. Doors can be placed on the gable end or on the side of the structure.

Typically, garages come with a variety of roof options. You can choose between a typical boards and high-performance felted finish with a 22° pitch or a steeper pitch trussed rafter roof with slates, tiles, or cedar shingles.

Some garage manufacturers provide a professional erection service, depending on the selected model. An alternative is to buy to buy your garage in kit format, and then employ the services of a local builder to construct it.

In terms add-ons, traditional timber side hung garage doors or metal up-and-over garage doors are usually available, as well as personal doors for side access and various windows for natural light.

Timber garages are versatile and can be combined with a workshop or a garden room if you want something more than just a storage space for your vehicle. You may require extra truck space or have a unique design in mind. Whatever you’re looking for, a reputable garage manufacturer should be able to fulfil your needs.

Most garage manufacturers will ask that you provide a drawing of your planned layout so that they can determine whether they can assist you with your customisation and, if so, deliver an acceptable quote.

Choosing the appropriate garage size

Most garage manufacturers offer standard timber garages ranging in size from 4.8m x 3.0m to 7.2m x 7.2m that are prefabricated. Many also off custom design as an additional service. From experience, most people can get away with a prefab design rather than going down the bespoke design route. Prefab garages are chap to buy and erect.

When building your garage, you must allow at least 1 metre of space around the garage for maintenance when planning your project. Remember that structures near a boundary or dwelling quarters may pose challenges in terms of obtaining local authority planning and building rules approvals.

There are many different kinds and sizes of timber garages to choose from, but it’s all about finding the one that’s perfect for your space and needs. This flexibility is one of the reasons why timber garages are such versatile structures for a home.

How adaptable are wood garages?

The obvious solution is to use it as a garage. However, these outdoor structures can also be utilised for a variety of applications. It’s important to consider how you’ll use the area before deciding on the size, style, and arrangement.

In addition to car storage, think about whether you’ll need additional locations for tools, a workbench, shelving, or wall cupboards. These can be used to store things for both DIY and auto maintenance jobs, as well as household waste. You might choose to utilise your wood garage as a specialised workshop or even a luxurious garden shed to store your mower and other garden items.

What kind of site preparation is needed?

A good foundation is necessary for your timber garage, and we recommend a reinforced concrete raft foundation that finishes 150mm above ground level and is built to the exact measurements of the structure.

The majority of consumers have their garages installed by a local contractor. Construction of a simple foundation for a modest timber garage, on the other hand, is frequently within the capabilities of persons with DIY building expertise.

If any remedial work is required, it is recommended that you independently inspect the base for levels and dimensional accuracy well before delivery. At least a week before delivery, the foundation must be ready. In some circumstances, a different design may be required, or an existing foundation may be re-used.

In summary, a timber garage can be a great addition to your home. Not only do they look great and are extremely versatile, but they will also add value to your home. Demand for storage and undercover parking space is going up, especially for people who own classic cars or who have large families.

Finally, you can also do your bit for the environment in the construction of your garage. All reputable garage manufactures who promote sustainability should adhere to the guidelines and be members of the Forest Stewardship Council (FCA).