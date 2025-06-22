Tom Aspinall Crowned Undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion After Jon Jones Retirement

Tom Aspinall has officially been crowned the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion following the retirement of MMA legend Jon Jones, marking a historic moment for British MMA. The announcement was made by UFC President Dana White in June 2025, putting the spotlight on Aspinall as the new face of the heavyweight division.

Who is Tom Aspinall?

Born in Salford, England, in 1993, Tom Aspinall is one of the fastest-rising stars in the world of mixed martial arts. Standing at 6′5″ and weighing around 250 pounds, Aspinall blends knockout power with elite-level grappling. With a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a background in boxing and catch wrestling, he’s become one of the most dangerous and well-rounded fighters in the UFC heavyweight division.

Meteoric Rise in the UFC

Since making his UFC debut in 2020, Aspinall has delivered electrifying performances, finishing nearly all of his fights in the first round. Known for his speed, technical precision, and devastating power, Aspinall has racked up wins over top contenders like Andrei Arlovski, Alexander Volkov, and Curtis Blaydes.

In November 2023, Aspinall claimed the interim UFC heavyweight title with a spectacular first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. He followed that up with a dominant defense in July 2024, stopping Blaydes in under two minutes.

Jon Jones Retirement Opens Door

The landscape of the UFC heavyweight division shifted dramatically in June 2025, when Dana White revealed that Jon Jones—widely considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time—had officially retired. With no plans for a unification bout, the UFC elevated Aspinall to undisputed heavyweight champion status.

The news was met with celebration across the MMA world, particularly in the UK, where fans have rallied behind Aspinall as the most promising British UFC champion since Michael Bisping.

“I’ve always wanted to be the undisputed champion, and now it’s official,” Aspinall said in a video posted to social media. “This is just the beginning. I want to make the heavyweight division exciting again.”

What Makes Aspinall Special?

Tom Aspinall holds the record for the shortest average fight time in UFC history, with most of his bouts ending in the first round. Despite his imposing size, his footwork and speed mirror those of lighter weight classes, making him a nightmare matchup for anyone in the division.

His humility, work ethic, and ability to bounce back from setbacks—such as a knee injury in 2022—have earned him widespread respect. UFC fans and analysts alike see him as a long-term champion and potential superstar.

What’s Next for Tom Aspinall?

Now as the official UFC heavyweight champion, Aspinall has his sights set on cementing his legacy. Possible future opponents include rising contenders like Jailton Almeida, Ciryl Gane, and a potential mega-fight with former champion Stipe Miocic.

There’s also lingering speculation about whether Jon Jones might return for a final bout, but for now, Tom Aspinall stands alone atop the heavyweight throne.

British MMA Has a New Hero

Aspinall’s success signals a new era for UK MMA. As a British UFC champion, he’s inspiring a new generation of fighters and pushing to grow the sport across the UK. With fight nights in London and Manchester likely on the horizon, Aspinall could become a household name far beyond the Octagon.