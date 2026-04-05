Tom Petty Heartbreak to Come to Alnwick

Fans of Tom Petty are in for a treat this spring as Heartbreak – The Tom Petty Show arrives at the Alnwick Playhouse on Friday, 24 April, bringing a powerful live celebration of one of rock’s most enduring songbooks.

“Heartbreak” pays homage to one of rock’s most enduring artists, faithfully recreating the energy, passion and timeless sound that made Tom Petty a household name. From American Girl to Free Fallin’ and beyond, audiences can expect a powerful, feel-good night celebrating songs that have defined generations.

Making its debut at Alnwick Playhouse, the show arrives as part of a special celebration marking two major milestones: the 50th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and the 35th anniversary of the landmark album Into the Great Wide Open.

The performance promises a career-spanning setlist packed with Petty’s most beloved hits—from the early tracks that helped shape American rock to the anthems that continue to resonate today. As a unique addition, the show will also feature select songs from Traveling Wilburys, highlighting another chapter of Petty’s extraordinary career and his collaborations with music legends.

Faithfully capturing the spirit, sound and soul of Petty and The Heartbreakers, Heartbreak delivers an authentic tribute that connects with devoted fans and new audiences alike.

“We’re thrilled to bring the music of Tom Petty to fans old and new,” said lead vocalist Pete Wade, who takes on the role of Petty in the show. “Tom’s songs have a universal appeal, and we aim to capture that spirit and share it with as many people as possible. This is a brand-new show, and we’re keen to reach as many fans as we can.”

A Grammy Awards winner and inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Tom Petty remains one of the best-selling artists of all time. Across a career spanning four decades, he achieved lasting success both as a solo artist and through collaborations with icons including Stevie Nicks and Roy Orbison. His music continues to reach new audiences—most recently seeing a surge in popularity following its inclusion in the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

With meticulous attention to detail, Heartbreak – The Tom Petty Show delivers a concert experience that transports audiences back to the height of Petty’s career—recreating the excitement and emotion that once filled arenas around the world.

Tickets: www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/heartbreak-tom-petty-show-2026/