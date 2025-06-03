Tommy Hilfiger joins Cadillac Formula 1® Team as official apparel partner

This marks the first partnership announcement Cadillac Formula 1® Team has made as they prepare to race in the

2026 Formula 1® World Championship and compete at the pinnacle of global motorsport.

The sponsorship builds on Tommy Hilfiger’s history of bringing fashion to the track

with plans for fanwear collections, disruptive campaigns with the team and drivers,

and immersive events and activations that give consumers physical and digital front row access.

NEW YORK – JUNE 3, 2025 – Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], and Cadillac Formula 1® Team announce a multi-year partnership with Tommy Hilfiger as the team’s official apparel partner and lifestyle sponsor. This coming together of two American icons ushers in an exciting new chapter for both brands as they bring their shared legacy of bold innovation and vibrant design to the global Formula 1 stage.

Known for showing up in defining cultural moments across fashion, art, music, entertainment and sport, for over 40 years, Tommy Hilfiger continues its legacy of bold collaborations across entertainment and sport. The brand brings its spirit of ‘fashiontainment’ to F1® at a time when the sport’s popularity is at an all-time high. Celebrating the arrival of Cadillac Formula 1® Team as the first new addition since 2016, the partnership sets the stage for a fresh era of style, energy and storytelling in the sport.

“Two icons. One vision. A bold new era of American motorsport,” said Mr. Tommy Hilfiger. “We’re proud to continue our Formula 1® story alongside TWG Motorsports and Cadillac. We share a vision to honor the heritage of F1® while pushing it forward — celebrating where we come from, and reimagining where we can go. As the sport’s presence around the globe continues to soar, there’s never been a better time to dream big, and show the world what an American team can bring to the grid.”

In March 2025, the Cadillac F1® Team received final approval to join the pinnacle of motorsport. Formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team brings together a legacy of engineering excellence and a shared commitment to innovation and performance — representing a bold new chapter in American participation on the global Formula 1® stage.

“We are an American team representing one of the most iconic American brands of all time,” said Cadillac Formula 1® Team Principal Graeme Lowdon. “TOMMY HILFIGER too is an American icon, and the brand’s legacy in Formula 1® is unmatched. As we bring a bold new vision to the paddock, this partnership truly reflects the spirit of what we’re building. Together, we’re not only racing, but driving innovation that will shape the future of both entertainment and engineering.”

“From the very beginning, entertainment and sport have been part of our brand’s heritage,” said Lea Rytz Goldman, Global Brand President, Tommy Hilfiger. “By doubling down in motorsport, we are excited to present a fresh expression of what’s possible when fashion evolves at the speed of pop culture. This iconic partnership continues our legacy of breaking boundaries, bringing style to the grid, and driving the future of Formula 1®.”

“Tommy Hilfiger is an American original, and we’re proud to welcome them as our first official partner,’’ said Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1® Team. “This collaboration represents the fusion of two bold, innovative brands — where performance meets iconic style. As we build a team that reflects American ambition on the global F1® stage, this partnership sets the tone for what’s ahead.”

Tommy Hilfiger brings over three decades of experience in the sport, having written the playbook on how fashion shows up on the grid. Cadillac F1® Team, backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, enters with deep racing roots and a lifestyle-led perspective — championing the dream of a new all-American team built to compete at the highest level.

The partnership includes team kits featuring the brand’s signature design and iconography, with the TOMMY HILFIGER logo proudly displayed on the car, driver suits and helmets. Fanwear collections will also launch, fusing TOMMY HILFIGER’s “Prep Made Modern” aesthetic with the performance-driven codes of Cadillac Formula 1® Team – challenging convention and setting a new standard for lifestyle partnerships in the sport.

Over its 40-year history, Tommy Hilfiger has built a unique legacy across the world of sport — partnering with athletes and events across competitive sailing, golf, snow sports and soccer. A lifelong Formula 1® fan, Hilfiger’s passion began as he peered through the fences at Watkins Glen racetrack, once home to the U.S. Grand Prix. That passion evolved into a decades-long involvement. Since the ’90s, Tommy Hilfiger has sponsored Team Lotus, Ferrari, and Mercedes-AMG F1®, and collaborated with Sir Lewis Hamilton to push the boundaries of sport and style. Today, the brand continues to break new ground with F1® The Movie and The APXGP Collection, fronted by Brand Ambassador Damson Idris. Reinforcing its commitment to breaking convention, Tommy Hilfiger also sponsors F1® Academy and rising star Alba Larsen — championing inclusivity and placing women at the forefront of the grid.

