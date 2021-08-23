Lecrae

I just did 5 years in prison for sales. I started using at 14 and had a needle in my by early 15. I tried so hard to stay clean on and off for so many years. I am free both in the spirit (John 10:10) and physically (walking in the free world. The KING, MY SAVIOR JESUS brought MY BROTHER Lecrae’s REHAB Cd to me in a dark season in my life. What is a goon to the GODHEAD?! Amen! Jesus Bless my brother in Christ Lecrae in a greater measure this year and continually take over his shows to seek & save the lost, hurting, and broken. God bless every single one who throw up 116. JESUS IS RISEN!

By this dude I heard “I’ll Find You” and “Blessings”. I see why they designate him a “hip hop artist” instead of a rapper. Because in “I’ll Find You”, that’s not much of rapping, because then he probably wouldn’t’ve had one-second gaps after every stanza like Machine Gun Kelly had in “Bad Things”, but in “Blessings”, I guess he’s rapping. In the name of that song, you can already infer it’s Christian, and he sometimes mentions God. Plus, he’s pretty clean. But I didn’t think he’d be one, because I’d believe that the most Christian “rapper” would’ve mentioned God and the priests and Jesus and baptism throughout the whole song and not just every once in a while. But I mean, how accurate is the internet actually?! And rappers are usually vulger and utilize innapropriate dialogue. But overall, this dude’s awesome. Lecrae is Lecrae crae.

NF

Nathan “Nate” John Feuerstein, whose stage name is NF, is an American Christian hip hop rapper, singer and musician from Gladwin, Michigan.

NF is beast. He has made the biggest impact on my life out of all of the artists I have ever listened to. He isn’t afraid to be real and deep. He raps about the hard things in life, and how you can overcome them with Jesus. His music has helped me in hard times. He is unlike any rapper I have ever heard. People try comparing him to Eminem, but Eminem isn’t even close to being as good as NF Merch. He has real content that you can relate to, he isn’t just rapping for money or fame. He does everything he does for God. Not everybody likes him because he is real and doesn’t sugarcoat how he feels, he’s open about his issues because he realizes he’s a person that despite his problems, needs a Savior to cling to. If you haven’t heard him, you need to. His popularity has skyrocketed since his album ” Therapy Session ” and I can’t wait to see where he goes next

Andy Mineo

Andrew Aaron “Andy” Mineo, formerly known as C-Lite, is an American Christian hip hop artist, producer, and TV and music video director from New York City. Man: Mineo is a great rapper. But I don’t think he’s got what it takes to be this high up. He might after a couple or more albums. But don’t get me wrong, he’s a great dude and really knows how to rap. Like maybe I will change what I said about him and that he shouldn’t be this high after his new album comes out in Septwmber (Uncomfortable) but for now he doesn’t deserve to be this high. Also, I think Andy is great at free style and song to song battles. He beat Eminem, drake, and kidd Kidd. I honestly don’t understand why Andy Mineo isn’t at the top. From his lyrics, to his producing, to his influence… He belongs at the top. Not just barely at the top, but leaps and bounds above everybody else on this list. The only person who can really even think about holding a stick to Andy Mineo is Lecrae, but even then it’s a stretch. This dude is AWESOME! Just listen to “the saints” with trip lee and KB he is fast and you can understand him as well. In my opinion he should be at least Number two. His new album is the best album I’ve ever heard. Andy never give up with rap, you have inspired me to be come a rapper just you are Awesome! If you ever thought Christian music couldn’t ever be amazing and phenomenal, then you’ve never met this man who sings and raps with his whole heart. He’s amazing in person and on stage to watch. Just wow…You won’t regret listening to his music, especially his album “Neverland”