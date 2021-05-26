You can find hundreds of bars and pubs across London. They range from traditional to wacky ones. Today bar owners are mainly focussing on building their brand and wish to establish a loyal customer base with time. However, several event managers and bar owners are working together to bring back the traditional esports bar London. It drives massive customers to their bar who enjoy playing esports games and good food and drinks.

If you don’t love electronic games, you will be stunned by how big esports bar London is getting. With several new esports bars cropping up in London, you will have an excellent time enjoying esports games with the local esports community. You can also see a rising number of esports players globally. Thus, if you wish to know more about esports games, you may visit Cool Down.

Here is a list of top esports bar in London.

Shoreditch, EC2A 2AH

Enjoy an experience platform committed to esports bar and restaurant and video games, located at Shoreditch. The bar feels proud to show the permit/license from ESL. When you go there, you will find a stage that fits more than 9 players. These players can have high-end PCs to enjoy games. You can book these fancy gadgets hourly for Â£5.

Moreover, if you want to play comfortably, you can book a booth with ten other players. If it’s the peak time of the years, you will pay Â£8 and Â£6 during off-peak times. However, you can enjoy retro games for free only if you buy some food or drinks at the bar. Thus, you may not have to spend always to have fun at this bar.

The Four Quarters

The Four Quarters have some special offers going on for players. You get two for one offer as the esports bar has 2 separate bars in London. The first bar or the original Four Quarters bar is fun, vibrant, and wacky. It also has arcade machines that run over US quarters. The rate to buy the coins is Â£1 for 4. Pinball machines take consoles and British coins and played without any charges. The second Four Quarters is located at Hackney Wick, opened in 2017. It has the same consoles and machines as well. To boost your spirit, they have a fully-equipped cocktail bar where you can drink the finest drinks found in that area.

Battersea, SW11 1DJ

This esports bar is the best of both worlds. It is a place where you can eat delicious food, the beer brewed onsite, enjoy game rooms and arcade. We are sure you wouldn’t want to ask for anymore if you visited this place once.

If you have never visited any pubs in Battersea, you should go and check their game room of Four Thieves, where they feature remote-controlled racing from VR booths, Moonshine racing, and retro arcade games. You can also find 350 types of gin and tonic and watch the very best comedians during the week. Moreover, you can also participate in the quiz hosted by Boogaloo Stu.

If you wish to enjoy good food and some fantasy games, you should visit these esports bars in London that are affordable and fun to be at.