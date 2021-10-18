3D scanning is basically collecting data from a physical object that accurately shows its shape in three-dimensional terms. Once this data is collected, it allows the mechanics, technicians, hobbyists, or engineers to assess an object digitally. That, in turn, maximizes and enhances the speed and precision of their work. By obtaining the digital shape of the object, the data is helpful in reverse-engineering or dimensional analysis.

How Does it Work?

There are different approaches to this scanning method. They work like lasers or sensors in a scanner to detect the object’s surface and then assign data points at high levels. The data points blanket the surface in three dimensions and are compiled to recreate the object digitally in accurate detail.

Laser Triangulation

As the name suggests, laser scanners apply triangulation to value and identify the location of data points on the object’s surface. Many laser triangulation sensors contain a single laser source that sends a laser line on the surface of the scanned object, and the observer will use the shape of that line using angled sensing cameras. A calibration process is employed to determine the angle between the sensing cameras and the laser source.

One can calculate the triangulation process since the angle between the sensing camera, and the laser source is known. Every pixel in the laser line length is valued and triangulated as this line goes across the object’s surface. Laser triangulation can give accurate scans, but this technique has issues with shiny and transparent surfaces. It cannot easily scan these surfaces.

3D Scanning Technology

3D scanning technology is another issue you need to learn when looking at 3D scanning. The technology employed in 3D scanning is diverse. It comes in different sizes, shapes, and scanning methods. While the technology may be different from one machine to another, the result is technically the same – to create an accurate digital recreation of the object.

Some machines are pretty powerful and will scan large objects with all the jagged and curves on their surface. Some are more accurate when working with smaller objects. The efficiency of the scan may also be determined by the type of laser, sensor, or light used or the level of detail.

Structured Light 3D Scanning

Scanning devices that employ structured light also use triangulation. With this structure, a projector is set that has two cameras on either side at a given angle. These sensing cameras will analyze the light patterns projected on the scanned object. Precise X-Y-Z coordinates are then calculated from the information acquired, and it is used to come up with distinct digital models of the object.

The projector emits a ‘fringe’ pattern of light that seems to appear like zebra stripes. The stripes change in direction and size during the data collection. These sensing cameras focus on the contrast found along the stripes’ edges and then value the pixels with X, Y, Z coordinates. Data collected using this structured system is usually smooth and continuous, and highly organized.

Structured light 3D scanning is famous for non-contact scanning in different industries such as quality assurance, research and development, prototyping, reverse engineering, and inspections. Since this scanning method eliminates physical contact with the items to be scanned, workflows are more effective and accurate. Users are also able to receive rapid results as compared to contact-based scanners.

However, it is crucial to understand that not all structured light technology will give effective results. The color of the light usually impacts the quality of the digital object obtained. Blue light and white light scanners are the most common types of light in structured light technology. Blue light scanners will give you the best scan results.

Photogrammetry 3D scanning technology

Photogrammetry is extracting dimensional information from photographs. This technology does not use structured lasers or light as with many 3D scanning techniques. Instead, it uses two-dimensional pictures fused together to create a three-dimensional data set. It is an accurate measurement technique, and sometimes it may be used with optical 3D scanning software.

With this technology, there is no roving scan of objects. A camera is used to take photos from different perspectives. You will need the appropriate software to check for standard features in the images. From there, you can bring multiple photos together.

Photogrammetry can be done using a high-end, manual, or handheld digital camera. You could also use an integrated camera on a robot placed in an automated scanning cell. This technology yields an accurate framework of the locations you want to scan.