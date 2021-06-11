In the past two decades, gaming has gained an insane amount of traction amongst most people. While video games were once considered mainly as children’s entertainment, they’re now one of the most popular hobbies in the world in all age groups! One of the biggest reasons for video games becoming so beloved is because they bring people together. With multiplayer online games at the forefront of the gaming industry, there’s no better way to spend time with friends than with a good game. With that in mind, here are a few recommendations you can try out.

Online Table Games

People often forget that popular real money games like Poker, Slots, and Blackjack now have top-notch digital alternatives that you can access from different gaming platforms. The best place to find these, of course, is an online casino. With a wide range of excellent table games, these websites offer a premium gaming experience, usually supported by a nice casino bonus to boost gameplay. The best thing about these games though is the social aspect!

While playing the typical virtual table games and slots with a group of friends is fun in its own right, the social aspect of these games truly shines when Live Casino games enter the picture. These games are live-streamed to players in real-time, so they can interact with a real-life dealer, have a conversation with each other in the chat, and have a good time socializing without having to leave the house!

World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft might be somewhat of an older game, but thanks to the constant updates and expansions it’s receiving, it’s held up incredibly even after all this time. From action-packed boss dungeons to battlegrounds where you can show the other players who’s boss, this iconic MMORPG has everything you need for the perfect gaming marathon. On top of the many PVP elements WoW offers, you’re free to explore a massive open world in which trouble lurks at every corner.

All of these aspects of the game already make it incredibly social, but one of the most interesting things you can do in it is have organized raids on the opposing faction! Since the player base of WoW is split into two opposing factions, you can gather your friends and wreak some havoc in the enemy territories together!

League of Legends

If you and your friends are in a competitive mood, then there isn’t a better option to go for than a MOBA, and as the leading MOBA right now, League of Legends is the clear winner. The game has a massive roster of over 100 champions to choose from, an insanely popular E-gaming scene, and a couple of game modes to perfectly situate your team. The gameplay mechanics of LoL are simple enough for new players to quickly pick up, yet complex enough to keep even the pros on their toes. This makes it the perfect pick for friend groups that may include a few casuals.

Fortnite

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve surely heard of Fortnite. This overnight sensation sent the world in a frenzy when it was released a couple of years back, and still has plenty of players excited over new ventures. While Fortnite isn’t exactly the most innovative game out there, the shooter was a much-needed addition to the Battle Royale game roster that was sorely lacking at the time. Thanks to combining some interesting game elements such as building with the classic shooter playstyle, Fortnite keeps things exciting no matter who you’re playing against.