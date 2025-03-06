Top Things to Do with Kids in the North East of England This Weekend

Looking for fun activities to enjoy with your kids this weekend in the North East of England? Whether you’re seeking adventure, history, or nature, there’s something for every family. Here are some of the best attractions and events happening this weekend:

1. Beamish, The Living Museum of the North

Step back in time at Beamish, an open-air museum that brings history to life. Kids can explore a recreated 1820s, 1900s, 1940s, and 1950s North East England, complete with vintage trams, period-dressed staff, and interactive exhibits. This immersive experience makes history fun and engaging for all ages.

2. Cragside House and Gardens

For an exciting day outdoors, visit Cragside House and Gardens, the former home of the innovative Lord Armstrong. This stunning National Trust property offers beautiful landscapes, woodland trails, and a critter trail where kids can search for giant bug sculptures. There’s also a café, a playground, and plenty of space to run around.

3. Durham Cathedral

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Durham Cathedral is an architectural masterpiece with fascinating history. Families can enjoy guided tours, storytelling sessions, and kid-friendly interactive exhibits. Exploring the cathedral and its surroundings is both educational and inspiring for young minds.

4. Druridge Bay Country Park

If you’re looking for an outdoor escape, head to Druridge Bay Country Park. With miles of golden beaches, woodland walks, and a picturesque lake, it’s the perfect spot for a family picnic, birdwatching, or a scenic walk. The fresh air and beautiful scenery make for a relaxing yet fun day out.

5. Dark Skies Festival Activities

For something truly magical, consider a stargazing experience as part of the Dark Skies Festival. The North East is known for its breathtaking night skies, and various locations are offering guided night walks, astronomy talks, and family-friendly stargazing sessions. It’s a great way to introduce children to the wonders of the universe.

With so many fantastic activities available, your weekend in the North East of England is sure to be filled with fun and adventure. Whether you choose to explore history, enjoy nature, or gaze at the stars, there’s something special for every family to enjoy. Be sure to check venue websites for up-to-date information on events, ticketing, and opening hours. Have a great weekend!