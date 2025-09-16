TORTILLA CELEBRATES NATIONAL GUACAMOLE DAY WITH FREE GUAC TOPPING FOR EVERY CUSTOMER – FOR ONE DAY ONLY

The UK’s most loved Mexican restaurant, Tortilla, is turning up the flavour to celebrate one of the most iconic days in the foodie calendar – National Guacamole Day.

On Tuesday 16th September, customers across the UK can enjoy FREE guac toppings with any main meal purchased in-store, no strings attached.

Burritos, bowls, tacos and salads are getting a free creamy, zesty upgrade, as Tortilla shines a spotlight on one of its most beloved, most talked-about ingredients: guacamole, made fresh from scratch every single day in every store.

This isn’t just any guac, it’s Tortilla’s signature smashed guacamole, made using only five premium ingredients: perfectly ripe Hass avocados, diced red and white onion, fresh chopped coriander, zesty lime juice, and salt. That’s it. No preservatives, no hidden extras just vibrant, bold flavour in every scoop.

With avocados imported directly from Mexico and smashed to order in-store twice a day, freshness and quality are guaranteed. The result? A creamy, tangy, velvety guac that customers can’t get enough of.

To celebrate National Guacamole Day, this topping, normally an optional extra costing £1.50, will be completely free with any main on Tuesday 16th September, for one day only. No app, no sign-up, no coupon, just walk in, order, and enjoy.

For those looking to get even closer to the action, Tortilla is also hosting a special pop-up Guac Bar at its Leadenhall restaurant in London.

Watch as Bruno Pires, Tortilla’s Head of Food Development, creates the famous guacamole live, talking customers through every step of the process from selecting the perfect avocados to achieving that ideal balance of citrus, creaminess and crunch.

Bruno will also be on hand to share expert tips, answer questions, and let fans in on a few trade secrets – including how to recreate Tortilla’s famous guac at home. It’s an immersive, interactive guac experience that brings the magic of the kitchen right into the dining room.

Tortilla Food Director, James Garland, said: “Guacamole is more than just a topping, it’s part of what defines us. We make it fresh, by hand, in every store, daily because our customers deserve real ingredients and that authentic flavour. National Guacamole Day is the perfect chance to share that passion and say thank you to the fans who love our guac as much as we do.”

He added: “We’re a food-first brand, and this celebration is about the care and craft that goes into every meal. Whether you’re a die-hard burrito fan or just popping in for a quick taco lunch, it’s a chance to enjoy something special – on us.”

Getting your guac fix is easy:

Head to any participating Tortilla location* on Tuesday 16th September Order any main – Burrito, Bowl, Salad or Tacos Ask for your FREE guacamole topping at the counter Enjoy your upgraded, extra-flavourful meal

No loyalty account, no app, and no voucher needed – just turn up and tuck in.

*Full terms and participating store list available at www.tortilla.co.uk/terms. Read more about National Guacamole Day on our blog here.