Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League Fixtures for the 2024/25 Season

As anticipation builds for the 2024/25 Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur fans have their calendars marked with a series of exciting fixtures. With a blend of high-stakes matches and crucial derbies, the season promises to be thrilling for the North London club.

August to December: A Strong Start

Tottenham kicks off their campaign on 17th August 2024 with an away match against Leicester City. This opening fixture sets the tone for a challenging start, which includes a high-profile home game against Liverpool on 24th August. The month ends with a trip to Sheffield United on 31st August.

September sees Spurs hosting Fulham on the 14th, followed by a trip to Burnley on the 21st and a crucial home clash against Manchester City on the 28th. October begins with an away game against Brighton on the 5th and includes home matches against Crystal Palace on the 19th and Chelsea on the 2nd November.

As the season progresses, Tottenham faces Everton away on the 26th October, Aston Villa on the 9th November, and Bournemouth at home on the 23rd November. The year wraps up with significant matches against West Ham on the 30th November and Newcastle on the 7th December.

January to March: Mid-Season Challenges

The New Year kicks off with a series of challenging fixtures. Tottenham will host Arsenal on 13th January 2025 in a highly anticipated North London Derby. Following this, they face Aston Villa at home on the 20th January and travel to Bournemouth on the 27th.

February includes an away match against Chelsea on the 3rd, followed by a home game against Everton on the 10th. The month rounds off with an away trip to Crystal Palace on the 17th and a home fixture against Brighton on the 24th.

March sees Spurs playing away at Fulham on the 1st, hosting Burnley on the 8th, and traveling to Manchester City on the 15th. The month ends with a home match against Sheffield United on the 22nd and a visit to Liverpool on the 29th.

April to May: The Final Stretch

April brings a critical phase of the season. Tottenham will host Leicester City on the 5th April and travel to face Arsenal on the 12th in another high-stakes derby. The month continues with home matches against Luton Town on the 19th and Nottingham Forest on the 26th.

May begins with a home game against West Ham on the 3rd. The final fixtures include an away match against Brentford on the 11th May and the season’s conclusion with a trip to Newcastle on the 19th May.

Conclusion

The 2024/25 season is packed with exciting fixtures that will test Tottenham Hotspur’s mettle. With key matches spread throughout the season, Spurs fans have much to look forward to as they support their team in the quest for Premier League success. For the latest updates and potential changes to the schedule, fans should keep an eye on the official Tottenham Hotspur website and the Premier League’s fixture list​ (Premier League News)​​ (Tottenham Hotspur)​.