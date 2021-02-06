Toyota managed to climb to the top again. This Japanese company reclaimed its place as the world’s best-selling automaker, and its latest results show a great edge over Volkswagen Group (VLKAF).

The brand sold 9.5 million cars worldwide in 2020, according to figures that were released this January that include its Daihatsu plus Hino lineups. That’s compared with the 9.3 million units that were delivered also in 2020 by the company, which is the owner of its own brands such as Skoda, Audi and Porsche.

Plenty of huge carmakers have tussled over the global crown for many years. In 2013, Toyota became the top company since it overtook General Motors in sales. Two years later, Volkswagen gained the Japanese company, though the top of the ranking remained the same. It was in 2017 that the German brand officially unseated Toyota.

While this was a great thing for Toyota, it doesn’t mean that this brand is absolutely good to continue. Over the past year, in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic lowered a lot the sales and disrupted supply chains across the whole auto industry, which has been very bad.

When it comes to Toyota delivers, they have dropped 11,3% in 2020 when compared to 2019. Volkswagen suffered a 15,2% drop, which was definitely worse. Nowadays, car manufacturers are facing a very critical shortage of semiconductors that threatens to hamstring their production.

According to UBS analysts, Volkswagen is able to lose out on production about 100,000 units in the first semester of 2021, or roughly 4% of global quarterly output, as a result of the components shortages.

However, the biggest carmakers are still making a lot of money. Volkswagen stated in January that profits for 2020 topped $12 billion, and this was a recovery in the second half of the year. They also pointed to a slight uptick in its share of the global passenger market, plus a huge jump in purchases of electric cards and hybrids.

