Traveling Round the North East is Always a Great Thing to Do Especially by Car!

There’s no shortage of places to visit in the North East of England, with some of the UK’s most stunning countryside, historic landmarks, charming towns and cities, and beautiful coastline to explore. And what could be better than having ultimate control over your travel itinerary by driving around this wonderful region? With your own vehicle, you can stop and start whenever you want, take detours, and set your own pace for discovering all of the North East’s hidden gems.

One of the best ways to experience the North East is by venturing out onto the open road. This region of the UK is truly magnificent, with an abundance of natural beauty and a rich history, and you’ll find that by being in the driver’s seat you really have the freedom to explore and enjoy it all. From the iconic Tyne Bridge in Newcastle to the serene beauty of the Northumberland coast, traveling by car is an excellent way to take in all the North East has to offer.

Perhaps one of the most appealing aspects about driving through the North East is the variety it offers. The region is home to a diverse range of landscapes, each with their own unique charm and character. From the rugged hills of Northumberland to the wide, flat expanses of the Tees Valley, visitors can experience the beauty of the outdoors like nowhere else in the UK. Traveling by car also provides the freedom to dip in and out of all these landscapes, helping you plan the most enjoyable route and maximizing your time in the North East.

The North East’s Best Drives

If you’re looking for some inspiration on where to start your North East driving adventure, here are some of the region’s most scenic drives that you won’t want to miss:

The Northumberland Coastal Route

This is easily one of the most picturesque drives in the North East, with miles of sandy beaches, rolling hills and breathtaking coastal views. Starting at the seaside town of Amble on the east coast of Northumberland, travel north along the A1 and take in some of Northumberland’s most popular coastal attractions including Bamburgh Castle, Holy Island and the Farne Islands. This drive takes around 2-3 hours but is well worth planning an overnight stay in one of the many quaint B&Bs or hotels in the region.

The Durham Dales and Weardale Drive

An alternate, but just as amazing route would be to head down to the Durham Dales. This drive takes you through rolling hills and picturesque countryside scenes, typical of the English countryside. If you plan to continue your journey after passing the Durham dales, you can head towards Weardale on the A689 before reaching the historic mining town of Bishop Auckland. From here, the route meanders through some of the North East’s most stunning scenery, including the High Force Waterfall and the Derwent Reservoir.

The North Pennines Drive

If you enjoy a winding, scenic drive, then the North Pennines is one route you must not miss. This beautiful area of the North East boasts a landscape that is both rugged and stunning, taking in an array of hills and dales that make for an epic driving experience. Starting in Consett and heading into the Pennine hills via the A691, this drive takes in the gorgeous scenery around the Durham Moors, through the rolling hills of the North Pennines and ultimately on to the historic market town of Barnard Castle in County Durham.

The Benefits of Driving in the North East

There is no doubt that driving around the North East of England offers a unique and exciting experience unlike any other. Here are some of the benefits of traveling by car in this region:

Flexibility

Driving offers an unparalleled sense of flexibility and control over your itinerary, allowing you to tweak your plans with ease. Bumping into a new attraction or beautiful viewpoint? You can pull over, park the car and experience it for as long as you please. No waiting in queues for public transport.

Cost-effectiveness

When compared to hiring taxis, travelling aboard trains or buses, driving can be a cost-effective way of seeing the sights. It’s an especially great way to save money if you’re travelling as a group, as the cost can be split between members.

The Scenery

Driving through the North East’s rugged terrain and countryside will provide inspiring and memorable scenery that you’ll be enchanted with. This landscape encompasses diverse nature and wildlife, intermixed with charming rural towns and cities, and sometimes surprising moments of quiet respite.

Conclusion

If you’re planning to visit the North East of England anytime soon, and you want to take in as much of the region’s beauty and charm as possible, then driving is the perfect way to do so. With the freedom and flexibility offered by your own vehicle, you can explore the range of landscapes to your heart’s content and make memories that will stay with you a lifetime. The North East’s winding roads and stunning scenery await!

