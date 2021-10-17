Spaniards relish the azure beaches of Barcelona. When they want a beach holiday, most will follow the path to Alicante, the largest municipality in Costa Blanca (White Coast) and one of the most favored tourist attractions for the citizens and those of Northern Europe, attracted to warmer conditions. See here to learn what you should know before traveling to Alicante.

Alicante is the region’s largest city and one that is considered the best connected. An international airline with daily Barcelona direct flights is the quickest path for going between the two towns and often the most budget-friendly.

The train is noted to take considerably more time, but it’s often more convenient and the most comfortable for the passengers, plus the costs are, in fact, comparable to flying.

Even more popular is a road trip offering flexibility and freedom to stop and go as the driver pleases and explore at leisure until reaching the ultimate destination. Regardless of your transport of choice, travel to the much-beloved city is “highly seasonal” with fluctuations in costs showing extremes in the summer months as is true in many popular destinations.

For Alicante, that is from June to August. That means whichever mode of transportation, whether you choose a leiebil Alicante or fly or use a train, you need to book early to ensure availability for your timeframe. Plus, you’ll be able to assure your best price point.

When Spaniards Travel To Alicante Is A Bilutleie The Best Option

When traveling to Alicante from another popular destination in Spain, Barcelona, several different options are available for holiday travels. It depends on whether you want to take your time enjoying the attractions and sites on your way to the destination or if you want to get there and enjoy the entire holiday while in Alicante.

Holiday goers can choose several options for transport, including public options like the bus, train, flying, or you can use hiring a car to go at leisure independently. Each will take different periods of time to arrive in the popular Costa Blanca beach area. Let’s look at the timeframes:

Car rental: 325 miles – 5 hours

Train: $29 – 4 hours

Bus $56 – 7 hours 30 minutes

Flight $30 – 1 hours 10 minutes

The bus takes a long time and will likely be crowded and uncomfortable. A train boasts comfort and takes a reasonable amount of time without having to do the work.

Driving, however, boasts the flexibility to take your time, stop where and when you choose to check out landmarks, and enjoy the whole experience of the sites on the way to your destination.

Flying gives you a direct shot without any stops, and you can enjoy the entire holiday in the location. It’s a matter of personal preference and what you hope to accomplish with the trip. Let’s look at what each of the forms of transport offers.

● The train trip

When you choose a train, many amenities generally come with the ride making the experience comfortable, scenic, and convenient. For Spaniards deciding to go from Barcelona to Alicante by train, the trip is exceptionally visual and beautiful, with much of the experience happening along the coast where tourists capture sights of the Catalan white-washed towns on what would be the train’s right side. On the other side would be the “cerulean” Mediterranean waters.

You can use Spain’s national rail service to book with one of two types of train links for this trip. One of these will last for roughly 4.5 hours, costing $29, while the other takes approximately an hour longer with a cost of $17.

Of course, price points will fluctuate depending on demand and availability. That means you should book early for the best cost, especially during the peak season, which is summer, when price points can triple. Despite which train type you choose, each goes to Alicante from Barcelona with easy arrival by foot, taxi, or public transit.

● The Flights

For those looking for the fastest route to enjoy most of their holiday at their destination, a direct flight with minimal cost is generally offered each day with only approximately a little over an hour for one-way tickets beginning in the same range as train tickets.

The only issue with fights is all the legwork that goes into a plane ride, including checking in, going through security lines, and waiting at the gate. Also, a consideration is that each airport in each city is nearly half an hour outside of the city center going by public transport adding considerably to travel time. So reasonably traveling by plane and train is comparable.

● Choosing The Bus

Many people like to travel by bus in Europe because the cost is so reasonable for the passengers. That is not necessarily the case in Spain, however. While the bus trip is exceptionally long, upwards of nine hours, from Barcelona to Alicante, the price point is nearly $60, substantially more than a passenger would pay for either the plane or the train.

You might face the issue that the bus could be your only choice if you made summer plans and did so at the last possible minute. The plane and train might have no availability for your specific holiday dates or be outrageous in their price point at that particular time.

But if you can be flexible with your schedule, you can usually work something out to make deals with the train or the plan to avoid the incredibly long travel on the bus.

● Choosing The Rental Car

Choosing Leiebil Alicante can save you an incredible amount of money if you’re a seasoned traveler and you work with a reputable, trusted agency that is transparent with its price points. Spaniards will be familiar with the road rules, understand the laws, and have no trouble with operating the vehicles when traveling on vacation within their own country.

The citizens should also be relatively familiar with rental vehicles and how the agencies work in their country. It is still wise to research and book early for the best deals and highest availability.

Driving will give you the greatest flexibility and freedom to explore the coast as you travel the route. Some people on holiday like to see the sights along the journey and visit landmarks as they go. That’s impossible with other modes of transportation.

The drive is merely five hours, but there are so many things to see in that short span of time, including Valencia boasting as the most significant city in the region and the place where paella was born. This is a famous dish of seafood rice known around the world.

In addition to the rental price, there will be tolls to pay, and gas and parking can prove stressful in each city, but the most significant advantage is you can explore Alicante at your leisure. With a car, you have the freedom to visit so many locations you’ll be unable to see without a vehicle, and some are only accessible with a car.

Final Thought

Alicante is known worldwide for its Mediterranean water and the sun. When Europe is wrapped in winter and snow, Costa Blanca’s climate is relatively warm even in January and February, the worst of winter times. There is so much more to see in this great city than on the beach.

You will find a castle from the 16th century that stands guard over the city, giving visitors astounding views of the sea and the town itself. It’s a place for people to look out over the city that they came to see in one comprehensive sweeping glance showing why they came to visit in the first place. It’s the only way to really let visitors genuinely appreciate the beauty in its entirety.