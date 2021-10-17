Leading international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI and luxury supercar maker and Formula 1 team McLaren today unveil their brand-new line-up of co-created, premium travel accessories and luggage, expanding upon their sought-after debut collection that launched globally earlier this year.

Remaining true to both brands’ emphasis on quality, innovation and design excellence, TUMI and McLaren have crafted nine additional pieces, extending the collaborative range to include small leather goods, outerwear, and sleeker silhouettes.

Designed to meet the needs of those who prefer lighter, more compact designs, the pieces are accented throughout with familiar touches from the collaboration’s initial launch including carbon fibre, a key lightweight material for both companies, and McLaren’s signature papaya orange colourway.

A testament to what is now their third year of collaboration, Victor Sanz, TUMI’s Creative Director, and Rob Melville, McLaren Automotive’s supercar Design Director, continue to reinvent modern essentials while carefully incorporating elements that remain true to each brand’s core DNA. Key pieces of the collection include The Halo Backpack and M-Tech Soft Satchel.

The Halo Backpack embodies luxury performance, featuring a moulded front panel, a padded sleeve that can hold up to a 14-inch laptop and a built-in USB port for on-the-go recharging. It is accented with carbon fibre, papaya highlights, a leather handle and magnetic zippers featuring subtle TUMI and McLaren branding.

The M-Tech Soft Satchel is this collection’s travel solution. As weekend trips, staycations and short breaks continue to trend, this satchel makes the perfect companion for those who prefer the ease of unstructured silhouettes. This duffel is fashioned with both an articulated papaya-accented padded shoulder strap and leather top carry handles to offer adaptability while keeping you on the move.

The range presents three additional, compact styles. The universal Brox Slim Utility Pouch is perfect for those who prefer to only carry the essentials. The Fuel Crossbody is a new streamlined design that offers hands-free and versatile wearability that can be fashioned as a crossbody or worn around the waist. The Remex Accessory Kit is small enough to take away on vacation or holiday, to the gym or the office for a touch of hybrid working, complete with a clear window accent that provides a quick view to easily spot your belongings.

Rounding out the collection’s smaller goods are the Global Double Billfold, Passport Cover, and Folding Card Case. Each is exquisitely fashioned in leather and highlighted with papaya-coloured metal hardware, carbon fibre and embossed branding, which make them perfect for holiday gifting.

‘’The shared ethos of technical innovation, high-quality materials and cutting-edge design behind the TUMI and McLaren brands is what makes this collaboration such a natural fit. We both seek to elevate the customer experience through optimum performance. These additional pieces are all about making those moments of travel and reconnection, that we’ve all been yearning for, truly special.’’

Rob Melville, Design Director for McLaren Automotive

“Following the success of our first drop with McLaren, we remain in everlasting pursuit of best-in-class design excellence. Our incredible journey as collaborators evolved as we explored ways in which we could further develop the collection. As a result, we purposely set out to ensure we were connecting with all levels of customers this season. Our shared goal is to give everyone an opportunity to engage with this amazing collaboration.”

Victor Sanz, Creative Director, TUMI

“We are delighted to launch a brand-new line up of products from the TUMI x McLaren collaboration. The synergy across both our brands comes from our strive for excellence in everything we do, and this collection embodies that excellence.

“The nine new pieces continue to push the boundaries of design, performance, and perfection for optimal world-wide travel which for our race team is crucial. We look forward to continuing to engage our global fanbase with this fantastic partnership and collection.”

Lindsey Eckhouse, Director, Licensing, Ecommerce and Esports for McLaren Racing