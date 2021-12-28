TV presenter Mike Brewer offers up five cars for sale from his personal collection

Cars include a fully restored 1972 Citroen SM 2.7, a 1967 Mini Cooper 1275 S – which was regularly used by John Cooper and a 2002 Ferrari 360 Spider F1

1972 Citroen SM 2.7 – won a Concours d’Elegance trophy at the National Citroen event and was used by Jeremy Clarkson in a ‘Grand Tour’ episode

1967 Mini Cooper 1275 S – discovered by Mike Brewer whilst filming, after 40 years in the US

Offered at The NEC Classic Motor Show by Silverstone Auctions on Saturday 13th November 2021

Motoring television presenter Mike Brewer is offering up five cars for auction from his personal collection. All cars will be sold by Silverstone Auctions at the upcoming NEC Classic Motor Show on Saturday 13th November from 1pm.

The catalogue for the final Silverstone Auctions sale of 2021 boasts over 130 classic and collector cars, as well as 96 motorcycles and dozens of automobile items. Included in the catalogue is a collection of five vehicles from automotive television personality Mike Brewer.

First up for sale is a remarkable 1972 Citroen SM 2.7 four-seat coupe. This 2.7 SM was purchased by Mr Brewer in a sorry state a few years ago before going through a full strip-down and restoration. It was later unveiled on stage at the 2018 NEC Classic Motor Show, to rapturous applause. The car has since gone on to win a Concours d’Elegance trophy at the National Citroen event, as well as to feature in a soon-to-be-released episode of ‘The Grand Tour’.

Next up is a stunning 1967 Mini Cooper 1275 S, a car regularly used by John Cooper himself. The vehicle has a fascinating history, having been purchased by American car enthusiast Phil Reed, before shipping it back to California in the 1980s to add to his growing collection. Fast-forward 40 years, and by pure coincidence, Mike was viewing the Phil Reed collection whilst filming for Wheeler Dealer. After recognising the vehicle, a deal was struck, and the car was repatriated to UK shores more than 40 years later.

A striking red, floor-start 1961 Austin Seven Mini 1961 was also snapped up from Phil Reed’s small car collection. After sadly passing away some years earlier, the Phil Reed collection was left to his two sons, but they did not share the same passion for cars as their father and were happy to listen to offers – fortunately for Mike.

A highly collectable and coveted high-performance classic sports saloon, the 1966 Ford Cortina Lotus Mk1 remains in lovely condition. The car was first registered in 1966, finished in Ermine White and Sherwood Green. It later had a full restoration in 1999, undertaken with meticulous care and attention to detail, over a period of eight years with no expense spared.

The final lot to cross the block is a 2002 Ferrari 360 Spider F1. This fabulous example is offered with a fantastic history, finished in Tour De France Blu over a Beige and Blu interior. Regarded as an ‘on-the-button’ example.

Mike Brewer will offer up these vehicles for auction after he deciding his collection needed a reshuffle. Commenting on the cars up for sale, Mike stated, “I am sad to see these cars go, but it was time for a change; I want to consolidate my collection. Each car has its own unique story, and they all deserve a new home.”

Mike Brewer’s collection will go on sale on Saturday 13th November from 1pm at the NEC Classic Motor Show. To register to bid, log in or create an account via the Silverstone Auctions website. Bidding for this auction is available in person, by telephone, online, or via commission (pre-bid) for all of the classic car, motorcycle and automobilia sales.