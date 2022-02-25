Due to a record rise in global gas prices over the last 6 months, from 1st April energy bills are set to rise further by £693 for 22 million households. Also, with inflation predicted to rise by 4% – the UK public are in for a rough financial ride. Airtasker, the local services marketplace, helps skilled workers (Taskers) utilise their trade skills to earn additional cash, which could help break even with the energy bill increase.

If you are a plumber, electrician, carpenter, general handyman or financial advisor (the list goes on), then you’ve got the skills and knowledge to stay on top of your household bills with rising energy costs expected to hit in the coming months.

If you are looking to make extra cash as a side hustle, here are the number of additional jobs per week you could do to earn per trade (estimate your earnings using the Airtasker Side Hustle Calculator ) .

Plumbers – 3 tasks per week could earn you £727.00 per month

Electricians – 3 tasks per week could earn you £727.00 per month

Handyman – 3 tasks per week could earn you £935.00 per month

Example tasks you can help while making money on Airtasker:

Help advise on new appliances / smart metres Install double glazing Draught-proof properties Insulate roofs Boiler service checks etc

Top tips for first time Taskers

Include your skill set, experience and work your passionate about on your profile

Uploaded images of previous work to showcase your expertise

Upload a photo of your face – Taskers with a recognisable photo of their face are 10% more likely to be assigned tasks

Be prompt to reply to customers

If you currently possess trade skills that can earn you some extra cash, then get your toolbox ready and sign up as a Tasker on Airtasker. It’s the perfect way to get your extra hours in by either fitting around your working day or just working when you want, doing what you want.

No job is too big or small with Airtasker – simply go online, sign up… and watch the tasks role in.