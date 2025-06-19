UK motorists charged with uncertainty when it comes to EV switch

- 27% of motorists defiant over impending switch to EV vehicles
- 53% still plan to buy an EV in the next 5 years, 7% are undecided
- 62% express concerns to charging infrastructure and 59% concerned over cost
Motorists across the UK continue to be charged with uncertainty when it comes to electric vehicles (EVs) according to Bridgestone, with confusion and concern still being expressed over the switch to electrification.
In its latest consumer research, the leaders in mobility solutions found that 40% of drivers remain uncertain about EV adoption, which represents a significant jump from 27% in 2024 and 22% just three years ago1.
A total of 27% said that they would never buy one – up 5% in two years – while 53% confirmed that they would be making the switch within the next five years1.
Despite widespread conversations around sustainability and lower running costs, the survey revealed that the high upfront cost of purchasing an EV is a leading deterrent for 59% of respondents, up from 42% in 2024 1. Access to charging infrastructure remains a barrier for 62%, though this figure has seen a slight improvement from last year’s 68%1. Charging costs are also a worry for 53%, while nearly half (48%) still cite range limitations as a key concern1.
Bridgestone’s UK and Ireland, Consumer Sales Director, Drew Chapman, believes the figures underscore the complex challenges still facing the EV transition.
“Our research tells us that while the appetite for EVs remains strong, however, the confidence to commit is still not quite there for many ,” he said.
“At Bridgestone, we’re here to simplify that journey and make the transition easier, more accessible and less confusing. What really matters to us is leading the way in future mobility and ensuring that motorists are benefiting from our most advanced tyre technology with ‘EV Ready’ products.
Bridgestone’s ‘EV Ready’ Turanza 6 ENLITEN tyre is an ideal solution, being perfectly suited to all vehicles, petrol, diesel hybrid and electric vehicles. With Best-in-class wet performance2, Superior Mileage2 and improved fuel/energy3 performance the Turanza 6 is prepared to perform even on rainy day. . All of Bridgestone’s ‘EV Ready’ tyres featuring Enliten technologies, meet both the general performance demands and the specific requirements of electric vehicles, making electric mobility more efficient, attractive and accessible without compromise to the high performance of the tyre.
The Bridgestone Turanza 6, incorporating ENLITEN® technology, delivers low rolling resistance to help extend EV range and reduce energy consumption, superior grip and control to support the unique handling of electric vehicles and enhanced wear tolerance to cope with added EV weight and torque.
Drew added: “We understand that today’s drivers want a simple, effective solution, whether they’re driving an EV, a hybrid, or a traditional petrol or diesel vehicle. We know that the road to electrification isn’t always smooth. But we’re here to support every driver with the best products and the right guidance, all built around what really matters.”
Bridgestone remains a proactive force in the shift to electrification, supporting its mission to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company. Its EV Ready technology also reflects the company’s E8 Commitment, particularly the pillar of Ecology – “Committed to advancing sustainable tyre technologies and solutions.”
