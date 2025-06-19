UK motorists charged with uncertainty when it comes to EV switch

27% of motorists defiant over impending switch to EV vehicles

53% still plan to buy an EV in the next 5 years, 7% are undecided

62% express concerns to charging infrastructure and 59% concerned over cost

Bridgestone’s ‘EV Ready’ Turanza 6 ENLITEN tyre is an ideal solution, being perfectly suited to all vehicles, petrol, diesel hybrid and electric vehicles. With Best-in-class wet performance2, Superior Mileage2 and improved fuel/energy3 performance the Turanza 6 is prepared to perform even on rainy day. . All of Bridgestone’s ‘EV Ready’ tyres featuring Enliten technologies, meet both the general performance demands and the specific requirements of electric vehicles, making electric mobility more efficient, attractive and accessible without compromise to the high performance of the tyre.