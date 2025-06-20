UK motorists prefer parking sensors and connectivity features to complex ADAS technologies according to eBay research

Parking sensors have topped a list of technologies that motorists couldn’t live without in a study by eBay; followed by USB ports and Bluetooth

Nearly a third (31.7%) of the 36.1m cars on UK roads are over 12 years old**, which means as many as 11.4m are missing out on the latest technology

To show how motorists can add modern convenience features to older models, eBay has fitted a suite of in-car technologies to a 20-year-old BMW

Research by eBay also revealed that one in four drivers (23%) don’t know how to use the ADAS systems on their car

The study by eBay, the UK’s number one online marketplace for vehicle parts and accessories, looked into the attitudes to in-car technologies of 2,000 UK drivers. Parking sensors (37%) were rated the most essential piece of kit for UK drivers, ahead of USB ports (29%) and Bluetooth connectivity (29%).

As one in three (31.7%) of the 36.1 million cars on the road in the UK are more than 12 years old**, as many as 11.4 million drivers could be missing out on modern features – many of which can be easily retrofitted with a simple upgrade.

To showcase the range of tech available to modernise older models, eBay purchased a 2005 BMW 330Ci and fitted several top-rated technologies familiar to newer cars.

Retro-fitted features include upgraded in-car entertainment to include smartphone mirroring via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, blind spot warning, a reversing camera and front and rear integrated dashcams.

Abir Tewari, UK Director of Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories at eBay, said: “The UK car parc is getting older and more than half of the motorists in our study expect to keep their current car longer than they’ve kept previous vehicles. Fortunately, the modern technology features valued most by drivers can be fitted to older models relatively easily, to bring them up to date.”

While passive technologies and in-car entertainment scored highly, active safety systems were less popular, with 38% of motorists finding intervention by active avoidance technologies such as autonomous emergency braking, or lane keep assist, disconcerting.

The latest technology features account for a significant proportion of the cost of a new car, but more than half of drivers participating in the eBay study (51%) have never used one or more of their advanced driver assistance or infotainment features; with cruise control, lane keep assistance and lane departure prevention systems topping the list of shunned features.

Hannah Gordon, automotive technician, said: “Our tech transformation of a 20-year-old model shows motorists can use eBay to purchase a wide range of accessories to modernise and extend the life of older vehicles. And by choosing which items to fit, drivers can personalise a car to suit their individual requirements, without investing in tech they don’t want or need.”



The BMW 330Ci is a firm favourite among car enthusiasts and BMW was the most searched brand on the eBay UK parts and accessories site during the first two months of the year. BMW is also one of several car manufacturers to have an official brand store on the site – alongside the likes of Ford, MINI, Toyota and Lexus.

eBay offers millions of vehicle parts and accessories, whilst also providing customers with the opportunity to utilise innovative features such as My Garage. This tool allows users to input their vehicle registration number, ensuring that the parts they purchase are perfectly compatible with their specific model.

The top ten in-car tech preferred by British motorists:

Parking sensors 37% USB charging 29% Bluetooth connectivity 29% Reversing camera 27% Assisted steering 20% Heated seats 17% Phone mirroring (Apple CarPlay or Android Auto) 14% Dashcam 13% Blind spot assist 11% Upgraded stereo 10%

*ADAS stands for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

It refers to a collection of electronic technologies in vehicles that assist the driver in driving and parking functions.

Common examples of ADAS features include:

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assist

Automatic emergency braking

Blind spot detection

Traffic sign recognition

Parking assistance

**According to 2024 data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).