UK red-carpet debut for Alpine A290 as it’s driven to F1 75 Live launch event by Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly

Alpine A290 made its UK road debut with Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly for his red-carpet arrival at the first-ever F1 75 Live event at The O2 in London; team-mate Jack Doohan joined as passenger

Alpine A290 now available to order with prices starting from £33,500 OTR, or £345 a month for the GT version (2.9% APR Representative, £5,054 customer deposit, 6,000-mile limit)

Five-model range comprises GT, GT Premium, GT Performance, GTS, and Premiere Edition

First deliveries due to arrive in the UK in April 2025, with demonstrators in showrooms from March

The high performance Alpine A290 made an eye-catching UK road debut as it was driven by Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly for his red-carpet arrival in front of thousands of people at the unique F1 75 Live event at The O2 in London.

With all twenty F1 drivers in attendance, the star-studded occasion celebrated the sport’s 75th anniversary and marked the first time a new season had been launched in a combined event where all teams were present.

Ahead of the first race in Australia (14th to 16th March), each F1 team exclusively revealed their liveries for the 2025 season in front of an estimated 15,000 fans at The O2, with millions more watching around the world via live-streaming.

Pierre Gasly, who had team-mate Jack Doohan alongside him in the passenger seat, commented: “Driving the first official Alpine A290 through London to get to the official Formula 1 launch ceremony was an incredible experience. The launch was such a big occasion – but the car more than lived up to it, and it was so special to turn up in front of the crowds in a vehicle that won’t even launch in the UK until next month. Everyone was asking what this amazing mystery car was – and now they know!

“I felt right at home in the A290, because it brings a little bit of the flavour of F1 to the roads, with details like its F1-inspired overtake button and regenerative braking force dial on the steering wheel. F1 is a magical sport, and this is a road car that brings some of that magic to everyday driving. It’s small, fast and fun – the first true hot hatch for the electric age.”

The pure electric A290 hot hatch is the latest model from the iconic Alpine brand and recently named as The Car of the Year. Special touches include an F1-inspired steering wheel in the ‘Feel at one’ cockpit featuring an all-new overtake button that gives the car instant maximum power, capitalising on the brand’s motorsport DNA.

The A290 has been built to perform, with a sport-tuned chassis, multilink rear suspension, hydraulic bump stops and a specification including Brembo brake calipers and Michelin Pilot Sport tyres designed exclusively for A290.

Now available to order in the UK with prices from £33,500 OTR, the Alpine A290 has a 52kWh battery with either 180hp and 285Nm of torque or 220hp with 300Nm of torque, plus a choice of five trim levels – GT, GT Premium, GT Performance, GTS, and Premiere Edition.

A 2.9% APR representative PCP finance offer makes a GT model available from £345 per month1 based on a £5,054 customer deposit and 6,000-mile annual mileage.

The A290 offers rapid charging from 15-80 per cent in 30 minutes. The 180hp powered version provides 236 miles* of range, whilst the more powerful 220hp achieves a range of 226 miles*.

Demonstrators will be available for test drives from March, and first customer deliveries can be expected shortly afterwards in April.

*WLTP certification pending, expected early 2025.

For more information, please visit https://www.alpine-cars.co.uk/electric-models/a290.html