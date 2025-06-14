UK Weather Forecast – Saturday, 14 June 2025: Thunderstorms Follow June Heat as Mixed Conditions Sweep the Country

After a week of early summer heat, the UK’s weather has turned stormy and unpredictable. Today, Saturday 14 June 2025, Britons face a dramatic shift in conditions, with a mix of sun, heavy showers, and isolated thunderstorms forecast across much of the country. The Met Office has issued amber weather warnings for parts of the UK due to the potential for flooding, lightning, and strong winds.

🌦️ Today’s Weather: Storms Disrupt Summer Calm

Across the UK, Saturday brings a classic early-summer mix: cloudy spells, outbreaks of sunshine, and frequent scattered showers. In the north and west, thundery downpours are developing, particularly across northern England, southern Scotland, and parts of Wales.

Key Highlights:

High temperatures around 20°C (67°F) across much of England and Wales.

Cooler air in northern Scotland with highs between 15–17°C .

Thunderstorms possible from late morning into the evening , particularly in western areas.

Breezy winds developing in the afternoon, adding a slight chill to exposed regions.

⛈️ Weather Warnings in Place

The Met Office has issued an amber thunderstorm warning for large areas of the country, including:

Cumbria and the North West

Parts of Wales and the Midlands

East Anglia and the South East from this evening

These warnings highlight the potential for:

50mph gusts

Torrential rain (30–80mm in some areas)

Hail and frequent lightning

Localised flash flooding and travel disruption

Anyone planning outdoor activities today is urged to monitor forecasts and avoid exposed areas during storms.

🌙 Tonight: Storms Ease but Showers Linger

By late evening, the worst of the thunderstorms are expected to weaken. However, western and coastal areas may still experience some lingering showers or light rain overnight.

Overnight lows will dip to around 11°C (53°F) , with cooler conditions inland and in higher elevations.

Skies will begin to clear in central and southern England, offering a dry but slightly breezy night.

🔮 Sunday and Beyond: Mixed but Improving

Sunday (15 June)

Breezy with early sunshine , but cloud cover increases through the day.

Highs around 17°C, with isolated showers continuing in western regions.

Monday to Wednesday (16–18 June)

Monday : Dry for many, with a blend of sunshine and cloud. Highs near 19°C .

Tuesday : More cloud and patchy drizzle early in the day.

Wednesday: Breezy with intervals of sun, highs around 20°C.

Late Week Outlook (19–21 June)

High pressure builds bringing a return of drier and warmer weather .

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures could climb to 22–23°C, especially in southern and central England.

☀️ Long-Range Summer Forecast: Heat Returns

Despite this weekend’s unsettled conditions, the Met Office’s long-range forecast continues to point to a hotter-than-average summer. With the Azores High pressure system expected to dominate later in June, conditions may stabilise into warmer, sunnier spells.

Temperatures next week could rise to 25–27°C in parts of the south, with Scotland possibly reaching 24°C under Saharan-influenced air masses—marking another surge of summer heat following this weekend’s volatility.

✅ What to Do Today

Time Weather Conditions What to Prepare Morning Cloudy with some showers Light waterproof & layers Afternoon Sunshine, heavy thundery showers Check Met Office alerts, avoid open fields Evening Showers easing Safe window for travel and outdoor plans Overnight Mostly dry, mild Light jacket if out late