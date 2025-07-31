Tyneside Cinema to Host Exclusive Big Screen Preview of The Thursday Murder Club

Tickets On Sale 1 August

Tyneside Cinema is thrilled to announce it has been handpicked as one of only a select few UK cinemas to host exclusive big-screen previews of The Thursday Murder Club – the hugely anticipated film adaptation of Richard Osman’s global bestselling novel.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 1 August, with screenings kicking off from 22 August – ahead of its wider release on Netflix.

Directed by Hollywood heavyweight Chris Columbus (Harry Potter, Mrs. Doubtfire), the film features a star-studded cast including Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie. Set in a sleepy retirement village, the plot follows four sharp-witted residents who meet weekly to solve cold cases – until a murder on their doorstep turns their amateur sleuthing into the real thing.

As one of the only venues outside London selected for this special release, Tyneside Cinema offers North East audiences a rare chance to see Osman’s quirky characters come to life on the big screen, in the setting they deserve.

“We’re beyond excited to bring this hotly-anticipated adaptation to Tyneside,” said Hannah Ross, Head of Marketing and Engagement at Tyneside Cinema. “It’s a huge coup for the region, and a brilliant reminder that independent cinemas still play a key role in championing standout storytelling. We can’t wait to welcome audiences for what promises to be a highlight of our year.”

Tickets will be available via the Tyneside Cinema website from Thursday 1 August.

Book here: Tyneside Cinema