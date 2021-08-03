SEAT releases prices and technical data for the latest Ibiza supermini

Models available in six highly-specified trim levels

The new Ibiza arrives with three powertrain derivatives

Prices start at £16,945 OTR, alongside 4-year or 5-year warranty options

Exterior refresh and bold new interior make for a sharp and distinguished look

All-new Ibiza is available to order in the UK from today

Milton Keynes, 15 July 2021 – SEAT has announced the pricing and technical specifications for the newly-updated Ibiza, which is now available to buy in the UK.

The entry price point starts at £16,945 OTR for the SE 1.0 TSI 95PS, reaching £21,725 OTR for the 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS.

Customers can choose from six distinct and highly-specified trims: SE, SE Technology, FR, FR Sport, XCELLENCE and XCELLENCE Lux.

For the new model, the power outputs are carefully matched with the desired trim level. The Ibiza 1.0 TSI 95PS is available across all trim levels, whilst the 1.0 TSI 110PS, and 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS are for FR trims and above.

“The SEAT Ibiza has been a cornerstone of the brand’s success, with close to six million vehicles sold over its five generations,” said Wayne Griffiths, President of SEAT and CUPRA. “The refreshed version’s new exterior modifications and interior revolution, together with new levels of connectivity and safety, mean it’s ready to continue the success story.”

The Ibiza arrives as standard with a 3-year/60,000 mile warranty, upgradable to 4-years/75,000-miles for £165 RRP, or 5-years/90,000-miles for £285 RRP.

A new look

The facelift sees the introduction of a number of new-look features.

To draw attention to the SEAT Ibiza’s sleek exterior, there are three new alloy wheel designs available (two 17-inch and one 18-inch), as well as LED exterior lighting as standard, a stylish, two-tone chrome SEAT logo with the Ibiza model name in embossed, handwritten lettering, and two new body colour finishes: Sapphire Blue and Asphalt Blue.

Reflecting the exterior enhancements, the interiors have also been updated, now featuring SEAT’s renowned Beats audio system as an option, and a 9.2” navigation screen available on SE Technology trim and above (SE trim comprises an 8.25” Touchscreen display).

Additionally, the Ibiza houses a high resolution digital cockpit in both FR Sport and XCELLENCE Lux trim.

To further create atmosphere within the cabin, the newly designed air vents have surround LED lighting, available in a range of colours depending on the trim selected – Daring Red for FR/FR Sport and Burgundy for XCELLENCE/XCELLENCE Lux.

As is always a priority with new SEAT vehicles, connectivity takes pride of place. To that end, the Ibiza features the SEAT Connect system and integrated wireless Full Link smart phone functionality, ensuring that the driver never feels digitally disconnected.

Full price list: all-new SEAT Ibiza

Model Engine CO2 (g/km, WLTP) Fuel economy (MPG, WLTP combined) Price (RRP, OTR) SE 1.0 TSI 95PS 118 47.9-54.3 £16,945.00 SE Technology 1.0 TSI 95PS 118 47.9-54.3 £17,875.00 FR 1.0 TSI 95PS 124 47.9-51.4 £19,285.00 FR 1.0 TSI 110PS 123 48.7-52.3 £19,700.00 FR 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS 132 44.1-48.7 £20,820.00 FR Sport 1.0 TSI 95PS 125 47.9-51.4 £20,140.00 FR Sport 1.0 TSI 110PS 123 48.7-52.3 £20,555.00 FR Sport 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS 132 44.1-48.7 £21,675.00 XCELLENCE 1.0 TSI 95PS 126 47.9-51.4 £19,500.00 XCELLENCE 1.0 TSI 110PS 124 48.7-51.4 £19,755.00 XCELLENCE 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS 133 44.1-47.9 £20,875.00 XCELLENCE Lux 1.0 TSI 95PS 126 47.9-51.4 £20,350.00 XCELLENCE Lux 1.0 TSI 110PS 124 48.7-51.4 £20,605.00 XCELLENCE Lux 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 110PS 133 44.1-47.9 £21,725.00

Specifications

Befitting the SEAT name and the equipment included within, the new Ibiza can be ordered in one of six highly-specified trims, each carefully curated to deliver a blend of performance, technology and design.

All SEAT Ibiza SE models across the range include as standard:

15-inch ENJOY alloy wheels in Brilliant Silver

ECO LED automatic headlights and LED daytime running lights, front and rear fog lights, and halogen taillights

Electrically adjustable door mirrors

Metallic finish, with SE exterior styling comprising body coloured bumpers, door handles and mirror caps

Bluetooth® audio streaming and handsfree system

Full Link smartphone integration (Mirror Link, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto) with USB Type C cable for Apple and Android devices

8.25-inch touchscreen display, with two type C USB sockets (data only), a DAB/AM/FM radio, and six speakers

SEAT Connect: Safety, Service and Remote package, comprising 10-year Safety & Service subscription including private emergency call, breakdown call, and service scheduling, as well as a 12-month Remote Access subscription that includes driving data, parking position, remote lock and unlock, and anti-theft/area/speed alert

Sun visors with mirror and card holder on the driver side, dimmable interior rear view mirror, and front reading lights

Height-adjustable front seats with split and folding rear seats (both in cloth), as well as height-adjustable front and rear headrests (five)

Leather, multifunction flat-bottomed sports steering wheel

Chrome interior detailing, grey headlining, and coloured interior air vents in Honey Mustard

Air conditioning with dust and pollen filter

Cruise control and speed limiter

Electric front windows

Rear parking sensors as an option

Comfort suspension and electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic engine immobiliser (with alarm as an option)

Front driver and passenger side airbags with curtain airbag and front passenger airbag deactivation

Front Assist (forward collision warning), autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and hill-hold control

Tiredness recognition system, tyre pressure monitoring and lane assist

Three-point seat belts on all rear seats, with seat belt reminder for front and rear seats

ISOFIX

Emergency tyre repair kit and locking wheel bolts

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ibiza SE Technology includes:

16-inch ‘Design’ machined alloy wheels in Nuclear Grey

9.2-inch touchscreen Navigation system, that includes USB type C sockets (data only), voice control, and DAB/AM/FM radio

SEAT Connect: Safety, Service, Remote & Online package that includes the SEAT Connect: Safety, Service and Remote access plus a 12-month subscription to online infotainment, comprising online map updates, online traffic information, online route calculation, and parking and petrol station locations

SD card map updates for one year

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ibiza FR includes:

17-inch alloy wheels in Brilliant Silver

Dark tinted, electric rear windows and interior chrome detailing with black headlining

Full LED automatic headlights with dynamic headlight range control, coming and leaving home feature, LED daytime running lights, and LED taillights

Electrically adjustable, folding, heated door mirrors and an auto-dimming rear view mirror

FR exterior styling that includes Brilliant Black window surrounds, black mirror caps and body coloured door handles, plus a rear spoiler with FR twin exhausts

Interior ambient lighting with coloured interior air vents in Red with illuminated surrounds

Sports seats in Navy and Black cloth, accompanied by gearshift paddles added to the steering wheel (DSG only)

Dual-zone climate control with combination filter

Rain sensing wipers

SEAT Drive Profiles and ECO function (not compatible with 1.0 MPI engine), and sport suspension

Alarm and electronic engine immobiliser

The option of dynamic road sign display

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ibiza FR Sport includes:

18-inch ‘Performance’ machined alloy wheels in Black and Grey

Digital cockpit

Storage pockets on the back of the front seats

Comfort seats in Black microsuede

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ibiza XCELLENCE includes:

17-inch ‘Dynamic’ machined alloy wheels in Nuclear Grey

XCELLENCE exterior styling, comprising chrome window and upper grille surrounds, Atom Grey mirror caps and body coloured door handles

Front centre armrest

Burgundy coloured interior air vents

Keyless Entry & Go system (KESSY)

Rear parking sensors

Comfort suspension

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ibiza XCELLENCE Lux includes:

Digital cockpit

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Rear view camera with front and rear parking sensors

SEAT Drive Profiles and ECO function (not compatible with 1.0 MPI engine)

High Beam Assist

Dynamic road sign display

Details for the Ibiza 1.0 MPI model will become available later in 2021.

The new SEAT Ibiza is designed, developed and built at SEAT’s facilities in Martorell, Barcelona.

