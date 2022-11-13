URBET ELECTRIC MOTORS wants to demonstrate its ambition for growth and commitment with the customer, and for this reason it does not only restrict itself commercially to the markets where it has an official presence, but also will deliver any model to any country within the European framework, offering personalised attention.

This will also be the first time the company shows LORA S in an international exhibition. Thanks to its 360 km range, its 24 HP of maximum power and a naked design with neo-retro lines, the model will help to project the URBET ELECTRIC MOTORS brand in a stronger way in the different european markets.

The aim of URBET ELECTRIC MOTORS with its presence at EICMA is to continue its international expansion strategy and therefor strengthen its presence in key markets. The Marbella-based company is already present in the Spanish market through more than 20 authorised dealers, as well as in Germany, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates. Soon, URBET will start its activity in Italy thanks to a new partner.

URBET will attend the most important motor show for the two-wheel sector in Europe, the EICMA, an event which will take place between the 8th and the 13th of November. The brand will have an exclusive and attractive stand which can be found at the T84E location in Hall 24.

URBET ELECTRIC MOTORS model range

The URBET range starts in Spain at 2,200 euros* for its most economical model, RIAZOR, an affordable moped based on the concept of a flat-floor urban scooter. EGO is the brand’s second electric moped. With a more radical image, it does not follow design concepts, and starts at 3,900 euros*.

GADIRO is the brand’s best-seller. A 125 C.C. equivalent that offers up to 160 kilometres of autonomy in its dual battery version. It is one of the most affordable 125 electric bikes in Europe, starting at 3,500 euros*.

LORA is the maximum expression of technology and power within the URBET ELECTRIC MOTORS model range. In its LORA S version, it reaches a top speed of 150 kilometres per hour thanks to its 19 kW maximum power motor (24 HP) and a range of up to 360 kilometres on a full charge of its 15.1 kWh battery. All of this is possible at the same time that is considered a 125 C.C. equivalent, as its rated power remains at 8 kW.

As URBET ELECTRIC MOTORS announced previously, LORA and LORA S will reach the streets of Europe during the last stages of this year.

URBET GRAN VIA, the new electric maxiscooter for those looking for more in every way

In order to continue to meet the requirements of a growing demand, URBET ELECTRIC MOTORS will add a new electric maxiscooter to its model range that aims to satisfy those who need a scooter with bigger dimensions and better performance than a traditional urban scooter.

The new model owes its name to the most famous streets in Madrid and Barcelona, Calle Gran Vía. Will be positioned between Gadiro and Lora in terms of performance. It will reach up to 120 kilometres per hour thanks to a central electric motor with 9 kW of continuous power and 20 kW of maximum power.

URBET GRAN VIA will also have a superior range to the needs of the average user on the daily basis, since with a full charge of its 7.56 kWh battery (72 V, 105 Ah), it will be able to complete journeys of more than 130 kilometres between charges.

In the coming weeks, URBET will announce GRAN VIA’s launch for the European market.

URBET: E-Mission Ø

URBET: E-Mission Ø is the philosophy under which URBET ELECTRIC MOTORS works, in which the electric vehicle is the basis on which healthier and more efficient cities must be created.

Santiago Díaz- Pache comments on the brand’s mission: “URBET aims to be a protagonist in this transformation, we want not only to drive cleanly, which we already do, but also to extend our technology so that we do not emit CO2 when we charge our vehicles.”

“Our innovation department is working in this direction. Zero-emission driving and charging. We believe that the electric vehicle is the basis on which to create healthier and more efficient cities.”