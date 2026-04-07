FIRST BATCH OF NORTH EAST GOOD CAUSES READY TO FIND THEIR VOICE…

A SCHEME to help North East good causes promote themselves through a free radio campaign has had an overwhelming response.

And now the Top 40 Community Voices programme – a joint initiative between Pride Radio and Metrocentre – has unveiled the first batch of recipients who will be enjoying a slice of the £100,000 project.

Pride Radio has a long held relationship with Metrocentre, with both organisations deciding to use the shopping centre’s 40th anniversary celebrations to support 40 charities and community groups.

Applications were invited to apply for a free 12-week radio campaign on the station, giving them the opportunity to highlight the work of their organisation to Pride Radio’s huge local, regional, national and international audience.

The first ten groups who have been selected have now been revealed, an eclectic mix but which all serve and support a particular community.

They include Bensham Grove Community Centre which delivers inclusive, creative and wellbeing-focused opportunities for adults across Tyneside, tackling social isolation, low confidence, poor mental health and poverty and The Drop-In at Dunston which creates welcoming and inclusive spaces for young people aged from eight to 25.

Geordie Grandslammers – an inclusive LGBTQ+ tennis club promoting physical activity, new skills and social connection – will also now be heard across the station, as will The Northumberland and Newcastle Society which plays a vital role in protecting and championing the North East’s buildings and landscapes.

Community magazine Darkus, which supports emerging creative talent, North East Young Dads and Lads, PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and arts organisation Cobalt Studios CIC will also all be able to share their message with a massive audience.

Big Gay Fund, a mutual aid collective which supports trans+ people, raises funds for gender-affirming care and amplifying trans voices in the region has been selected, as has Pride Action North.

The organisation supports people affected by mental health challenges, sexual violence and domestic abuse and Service Manager, Rachel Robson, is delighted about the success of their application.

“Pride Action North is incredibly grateful to Metrocentre and Pride Radio for this opportunity to raise awareness of our work,” she said.

“We provide vital youth and adult support, alongside advocacy for those affected by hate crime, mental health challenges, and sexual or domestic violence. Being able to reach so many people through the radio campaign is truly invaluable.”

Peter Darrant of Pride Radio said the response so far has exceeded their expectations.

“We’ve had an incredible reaction so far, with 91 applications received from a wide range of charities and community groups right across the North East.

“It’s been fantastic to see such a strong and diverse mix of organisations stepping forward.

“It was extremely difficult to select the first ten but we felt that together, these organisations represent a brilliant cross-section of the inspiring work happening across our communities.”

Gavin Prior, Metrocentre Centre Director, added: “The calibre of applications for the Community Voices campaign has been truly humbling.

“The North East is home to so many charities and community groups doing incredible, often unsung, work and this programme is our chance to help them reach the audiences they deserve.

“We are proud to be partnering with Pride Radio on an initiative that shines a real light on the inspiring organisations that make this region so special.”

Pride Radio is now run by LGBTQ+ charity OUT North East, which works to support the community through practical, help, guidance and raising public awareness.

It is based at the recently opened ONE Centre at the Stonehills Compex, Gateshead which offers range of spaces which will be used for counselling, workshops, community drop-ins and for training, along with hot desking areas which will be available to both charities and start-up businesses.

Information about the centre is available at www.outnortheast.org.uk