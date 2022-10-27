Award-winning LCV range now available in Prime and Pro trim levels

Streamlined trim structure simplifies the customer journey and follows on from recent changes to the Vauxhall passenger car line-up

Number of model combinations reduced by 20%

New trims add technology and connectivity

Significant list price reductions of up to £7,500

Electric variants move to a new nameplate

Availability of new option packs

New top-spec GS version available on Vivaro Electric and Vivaro

Orders for updated LCV range now open with deliveries commencing later this year

Vauxhall offers an electric version of every van in the range, is the UK’s number one e-LCV manufacturer and is committed to only selling electric cars and vans from 2028

Luton – Vauxhall has revealed a new, simplified trim structure for its award-winning Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) range. The revised range simplifies the Combo, Vivaro and Movano line up by offering customers clearer choice between vehicles as well as adding greater connectivity and improved technology. At the same time, the revised range greatly improves the value proposition for customers with list price reductions of up to £7,500. Orders for the updated LCV range are now open, with first deliveries commencing later this year.

Following the introduction of a simplified trim structure across Vauxhall’s passenger car line-up, the brand has now introduced new trim levels for its popular Combo, Vivaro and Movano ranges. Customers can now choose from well-equipped Prime and Pro variants, which offer improved connectivity and technology over the outgoing Dynamic, Sportive, Elite, and Edition trims.

The range update sees Vauxhall also introduce the Vivaro Electric GS – the UK’s first fully electric ‘sports’ van. Vivaro Electric GS is the next step in Vauxhall’s mission to electrify British businesses and help cements Vauxhall’s place as the number one electric van manufacturer in the UK.

Simplified range

The LCV range update sees the number of model variants reduced by 20% across the three van ranges, making it easier for customers to engage with the brand, and find the version that best fits their needs. Vauxhall’s fully electric vans also move to a new nameplate, with the vehicles now named Combo Electric, Vivaro Electric, and Movano Electric.

Across all three van ranges, Prime models feature updated technology, and now come standard with a touchscreen display as well as Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Combo Prime models feature an eight-inch touchscreen, while Vivaro and Movano models get seven- and five-inch screens as standard, respectively. Combo and Vivaro Prime models also come standard with Vauxhall Connect, giving access to Vauxhall’s connected services for improved convenience. Both models also feature automatic headlights as standard, while Vivaro Prime models also come with automatic windscreen wipers. Vivaro Prime and Movano Prime models come with rear parking sensors for added convenience.

Pro models add satellite navigation with three-years of traffic updates across Combo and Vivaro models, as well as a rear-view camera. Movano models are sold exclusively in Prime trim, and come standard with satellite navigation. Combo Pro and Vivaro Pro models also come with Vauxhall’s innovative ‘FlexCargo’ load-through bulkhead, while Combo Pro models also feature rear parking sensors.

The streamlined trim structure also passes significant savings to fleets and buyers on diesel models. Each Combo variant now costs £1,800 less than before, while Vivaro models are reduced by £3,000 across each model. The largest price reduction is on Movano models, with prices decreased by £7,500 across variants.

Option pack

Alongside the new trim levels, Vauxhall will offer a range of option packs, allowing customers to upgrade their van to meet the specific needs of their business. The option packs available are as follows:

Safety Pack – adds driver assistance features such as lane keep assist, speed sign recognition, automatic emergency braking and driver drowsiness alert. On Vivaro, this also includes adaptive cruise control and blind spot alert.

– adds driver assistance features such as lane keep assist, speed sign recognition, automatic emergency braking and driver drowsiness alert. On Vivaro, this also includes adaptive cruise control and blind spot alert. Design Pack – adds body colour exterior cladding and wheel covers.

– adds body colour exterior cladding and wheel covers. Cargo Pack (Combo only) – adds FlexCargo load-through bulkhead (also available separately on Vivaro) and bench seat, storage hooks, LED interior lights and electronic parking brake.

(Combo only) – adds FlexCargo load-through bulkhead (also available separately on Vivaro) and bench seat, storage hooks, LED interior lights and electronic parking brake. Worksite Pack – provides enhanced ground clearance, IntelliGrip, a full-size spare wheel and an engine protection plate.

On top of Prime and Pro variants, Vivaro and Vivaro Electric models will be available in a sporty new GS trim. Vivaro GS and Vivaro Electric GS models are set apart by a more dynamic look and feature 18-inch Y-spoke black alloy wheels, a lip spoiler at the front, side skirts around the vehicle and a two-piece spoiler at the rear to improve stability when unladen. Inside, hand-crafted eco-leather seats with red stitching and a GS logo add to the styling enhancements.

When arriving in January 2023, the Vivaro Electric GS will be the UK’s first fully electric ‘sports’ van on the market and is another example of Vauxhall’s continuing leadership and innovation in the electric vehicle segment.

Vauxhall is currently the UK’s best-selling electric Light Commercial Vehicle (e-LCV) manufacturer, a feat it also achieved in 2021, and is one of the few manufacturers able to offer fleets and business customers a fully electric van across its LCV line-up. The British brand will offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up by 2024 and will have a fully electric car and van range by 2028 – seven years ahead of the UK Government deadline.

All three new model ranges are available to order now. Deliveries for new Combo and Movano will begin in November this year, while the new Vivaro and Vivaro GS range will arrive in January 2023.

Model Trim Version Excl. VAT Combo Prime 1.5 D 100 M6 L1H1 2300 Panel Van £19,800 1.5 D 130 M6 L1H1 2300 Panel Van £20,700 1.5 D 130 A8 L1H1 2300 Panel Van £21,960 1.5 D 100 M6 L2H1 2300 Panel Van £20,655 1.5 D 130 M6 L2H1 2300 Panel Van £21,555 1.5 D 130 A8 L1H1 2300 Panel Van £22,815 1.5 D 100 M6 L1H1 2300 Crew Van £22,095 Pro 1.5 D 100 M6 L1H1 2300 Panel Van £21,400 1.5 D 130 M6 L1H1 2300 Panel Van £22,300 1.5 D 100 M6 L2H1 2300 Panel Van £22,255 Combo

Electric Prime 50kWh 136 EV L1H1 2300 Panel Van £31,250 50kWh 136 EV L2H1 2300 Panel Van £32,105 50kWh 136 EV L2H1 2300 Panel Van £33,545 Pro 50kWh 136 EV L1H1 2300 Panel Van £32,850 50kWh 136 EV L2H1 2300 Panel Van £33,705

Model Trim Version Excl. VAT Vivaro Prime 1.5 D 100 M6 L1H1 2900 Panel Van £25,265 1.5 D 120 M6 L1H1 2700 Panel Van £25,695 2.0 145 M6 L1H1 3100 Panel Van £27,655 2.0 145 A8 L1H1 3100 Panel Van £29,195 1.5 D 100 M6 L2H1 2900 Panel Van £26,125 2.0 D 145 M6 L2H1 3100 Panel Van £28,515 2.0 D 145 A8 L2H1 3100 Panel Van £30,055 2.0 D 145 M6 L1H1 3100 Platform Cab £27,315 2.0 D 145 M6 L2H1 3100 Double Cab £31,075 Pro 1.5 D 100 M6 L1H1 2900 Panel Van £26,805 1.5 D 120 M6 L1H1 2700 Panel Van £27,235 2.0 D 145 M6 L1H1 3100 Panel Van £29,195 1.5 D 100 M6 L2H1 2900 Panel Van £27,665 2.0 D 145 M6 L2H1 3100 Panel Van £30,555 GS 2.0 D 180 A8 L1H1 Panel Van £41,000 2.0 D 180 A8 L1H1 Double Cab £44,095 Vivaro Electric Prime 50kWh 136 EV L1H1 3100 Panel Van £38,305 75kWh 136 EV L1H1 3100 Panel Van £42,585 50kWh 136 EV L2H1 3100 Panel Van £39,165 75kWh 136 EV L2H1 3100 Panel Van £43,445 50kWh 136 EV L1H1 3100 Platform Cab £37,965 Pro 50kWh 136 EV L1H1 3100 Panel Van £39,845 75kWh 136 EV L1H1 3100 Panel Van £44,125 50kWh 136 EV L2H1 3100 Panel Van £40,705 75kWh 136 EV L2H1 3100 Panel Van £44,985 75kWh 136 EV L1H1 3100 Platform Cab £42,245 GS 75kWh 136 EV L1H1 Panel Van £55,000