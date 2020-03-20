COMETH THE OFFER, COMETH THE HOUR: VAUXHALL URGES CUSTOMERS TO LOCK IT DOWN WITH 0% INTEREST AND £0 DEPOSIT ON ALL-NEW CORSA

All-new Corsa available on PCP from £203 per month with 0% interest and £0 deposit

Most efficient Corsa ever with latest infotainment, connectivity and safety technology

Visit your local Vauxhall retailer or log on to www.vauxhall.co.uk to configure your Corsa

Luton – Vauxhall’s all-new Corsa is available on personal contract purchase (PCP) from £203 per month with 0% interest and £0 deposit.

The stylish new model has the most efficient Corsa powertrains ever. It also has all the latest infotainment and connectivity, including multimedia systems with up to 10-inch touchscreens, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Revolutionary IntelliLux LED headlights are available for the first time on a Corsa.

Delivering advancements in safety, comfort and convenience, the new Corsa is equipped with numerous advanced driver assistance systems, such as Lane Departure warning with Lane Assist, Forward Collision Alert and Driver Drowsiness System to support the driver and reduce the risk of an accident.

In its short time on sale, the all-new Corsa has already picked up two significant awards including ‘Best Buy Car of Europe 2020’ by AUTOBEST and Auto Bild’s Connected Car Award in the small and compact car category.

To take advantage of this outstanding offer, customers can either visit their nearest Vauxhall retailer or log on to www.vauxhall.co.uk to configure their Corsa.

This offer applies to all Corsa orders registered by 31st March 2020. Terms and conditions apply – visit www.vauxhall.co.uk for full details.