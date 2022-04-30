Reality TV stars and Leeds United fan favourites were among guests at the celebrity-studded launch party for a new premium UK- distilled vodka brand.

Amàre has been created by Jake Chapman-Brown, Isaac Mayne and Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Alexa ndré Izzard.

The three friends took over Playroom in Leeds, Jake and Isaac’s home city, to officially launch Amàre’s three varieties – original, passion fruit and strawberry.

And a cast of gorgeous high-profile reali ty TV celebs turned out to support them and be the first to give their seal of approval tothe classic and fruity flavours.

Fellow Weekender stars Bethan Kershaw and Marlie Lewis brought the glamour alongside Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaeiand Abbie Holborn, who both looked absolutely stunning.

They were joined by Love Islanders Josh Ritchie, Dale Mehmet and Jay Munro as they sampled a menu of summery cocktails including amazing Amàre Pornst ar Martinis.

With a Bank Holiday gap in Premier League action, United and England’s Kalvin Phillips joined teammates Tyler Roberts and Luke Ayling at the event, with Rotherham’s An gus MacDonald, and undefeated English champion boxer Jack Bateson.

AObeats performed live and soap favourites from Emmerdale and Hollyoaks were spotted partying alongside platinum-selling cha rt star Tom Zanetti, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, rapper Mist and Likkleman.

Playroom is one of the first bars in the UK to stock Amàre ahead of a roll-out to cities nationwide later this year.

Jake, Isaac and Callum, who share a background in hospitality and marketing, also have plans to introduce their new brand to the world’s top club destinations including Dubai, Ibiza, Marbella and Zante.

All three partners were involved in every stage of development for the three vodkas, including tasting sessions the Yorkshire distillery where it’s being made.

“We wanted our own premium drinks product and the gin market is over-crowded now so we looked into vodka and saw there was an opportunity to create a brand that people would really love,” said Jake.

“We did some research on the most popular flavours which is how we decided on passion fruit – that was number one – and strawberry. The original is beautiful and smooth, and then we’ve got the fruit flavours which are amazing with mixers or in cocktails. Our Amàre Pornstar Martini is so simple to make and it’s unreal!

“There’s a really big focus on independent UK-distilled drinkbrands now so we’re confident we’re bringing something special into the market at just the right time.”

https://amarevodka.com/