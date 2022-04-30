Reality TV stars and Leeds United fan favourites were among guests at the celebrity-studded launch party for a new premium UK-
Amàre has been created by Jake Chapman-Brown, Isaac Mayne and Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Alexa
The three friends took over Playroom in Leeds, Jake and Isaac’s home city, to officially launch Amàre’s three varieties – original, passion fruit and strawberry.
And a cast of gorgeous high-profile reali
Fellow Weekender stars Bethan Kershaw and Marlie Lewis brought the glamour alongside Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaeiand Abbie Holborn, who both looked absolutely stunning.
They were joined by Love Islanders Josh Ritchie, Dale Mehmet and Jay Munro as they sampled a menu of summery cocktails including amazing Amàre Pornst
With a Bank Holiday gap in Premier League action, United and England's Kalvin Phillips joined teammates Tyler Roberts and Luke Ayling at the event, with Rotherham's An
AObeats performed live and soap favourites from Emmerdale and Hollyoaks were spotted partying alongside platinum-selling cha
Playroom is one of the first bars in the UK to stock Amàre ahead of a roll-out to cities nationwide later this year.
Jake, Isaac and Callum, who share a background in hospitality and marketing, also have plans to introduce their new brand to the world’s top club destinations including Dubai, Ibiza, Marbella and Zante.
All three partners were involved in every stage of development for the three vodkas, including tasting sessions the Yorkshire distillery where it’s being made.
“We wanted our own premium drinks product and the gin market is over-crowded now so we looked into vodka and saw there was an opportunity to create a brand that people would really love,” said Jake.
"We did some research on the most popular flavours which is how we decided on passion fruit – that was number one – and strawberry. The original is beautiful and smooth, and then we've got the fruit flavours which are amazing with mixers or in cocktails. Our Amàre Pornstar
“There’s a really big focus on independent UK-distilled drinkbrands now so we’re confident we’re bringing something special into the market at just the right time.”