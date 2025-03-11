Visiting Professor makes shortlist for Women Changing the World Awards

A multi-award-winning school leader, world renowned education expert and highly regarded Visiting Professor of Education at the University of Sunderland has been recognised for her significant and sustained contributions to the field of education in this year’s prestigious Women Changing the World Awards.

The awards, endorsed by the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and presented by one of today’s most internationally recognised voices for quality education and women’s empowerment, Dr Tererai Trent, celebrate women achieving outstanding success in making the world a better place.

Visiting Professor Dr Sarah Mullin MBE joined the University’s School of Education in 2023 where her extensive knowledge and vast school leadership experience continues to contribute towards the Faculty’s continued success in developing outstanding early career teachers, as well as supporting aspiring and practising teachers.

Commenting on being shortlisted in the education category, Visiting Professor Mullin said: “I am honoured to be representing the UK education sector as a ‘Woman Changing the World’ finalist.

“It is important that we encourage more women and girls to become future leaders, recognising and dismantling the multi-faceted intersectional barriers which may stand in their way, creating a more equitable society for all.”

Named as one of the UK’s top 100 most influential people in 2024, Visiting Professor Mullin is a critically acclaimed best-selling author, esteemed public speaker, and respected contributor to numerous education journals, books, newspapers, and podcasts.

In 2022, Visiting Professor Mullin was awarded an MBE for services to education in the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Birthday Honours and was invited to represent the education sector alongside some of the world’s leading figures at Her Majesty’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Widely acknowledged as an inspirational woman and thought leader on wellbeing and mental health in education, some of Visiting Professor Mullin’s recent accolades include receiving the ‘Contribution to Education of the Year’ award, the ‘Rising Star in Education and Academia’ award, and being named a positive role model finalist in the ITV National Diversity Awards for her commitment to promoting equality, diversity and inclusion in education.

Visiting Professor Mullin’s doctoral thesis, which is credited as being “innovative and groundbreaking,” explores the underrepresentation of women leaders in education, underpinning her commitment to supporting more women and girls to become future leaders.

Visiting Professor Mullin is a Chartered Teacher of English, a Chartered Manager, and a Fellow of numerous organisations including the Royal Society of Arts, the Institute of Leadership and Management, the Chartered Management Institute and she is a Founding Fellow of the Chartered College of Teaching.

Dr Ben Middleton, Academic Dean of the Faculty of Education, Society and Creative Industries, at the University of Sunderland, said: “We are privileged to work with Dr Mullin in the development of our exceptional initial teacher training provision, and I’m delighted that her inspirational leadership and expertise has been recognised in this way”

Winners will be announced at the Women Changing the World Summit in London on 2-3 April.