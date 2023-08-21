  • Mon. Aug 21st, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring Retail Technology

Volkswagen adds four new models to its Tiguan Black Edition line-up

Byadmin

Aug 21, 2023 #Volkswagen
  • One petrol and two diesel models available from 4 July
  • One plug-in eHybrid option available from 13 July
  • Popular SUV features eye-catching sporty styling and seven-speed DSG
  • 7.9-per-cent finance and £1,500 deposit contribution for all Tiguan Black Editions until 30 September

Milton Keynes – Four stylish new Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition models – including one plug-in eHybrid – go on sale in the UK this July.

The Tiguan is already Volkswagen’s best-selling model worldwide and widely regarded as a highly capable family SUV, and these eye-catching Black Edition trims are set to add to the model’s popularity.

Sitting between the R-Line Edition and R trims, each Tiguan Black Edition comes with a sporty styling pack that comprises R-Line body-coloured bumpers, rear privacy glass, black decorative trims and exterior mirror housings. Also included are striking 20-inch Suzuka Black alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and metallic paint in three colours – Deep Black Pearl, Dolphin Grey and Reflex Silver – as well as the premium colour Oryx White Mother-of-Pearl for an additional £475.

Other features that come as standard include a seven-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG), a Discover Media navigation system with streaming and internet, and a leather-wrapped, heated, multi-function sports steering wheel with touch control and shift paddles.

Three 4MOTION all-wheel-drive models are available from Tuesday 4 July, priced from £42,340 RRP on-the-road including VAT:

Model

Price (RRP, OTR inc VAT)

Tiguan Black Edition 2.0 TSI 190 PS 4MOTION with seven-speed DSG

£42,340

Tiguan Black Edition 2.0 TDI 150 PS 4MOTION with seven-speed DSG

£42,930

Tiguan Black Edition 2.0 TDI 200 PS 4MOTION with seven-speed DSG

£45,275

The new eHybrid model goes on sale on Thursday 13 July:

Model

Price (RRP, OTR in VAT)

Tiguan Black Edition 1.4 TSI eHybrid 245 PS with seven-speed DSG

£42,835

These models are in addition to the two Tiguan Black Editions launched earlier this year to coincide with Volkswagen’s money-saving March SUV event: a 1.5 TSI 150 PS and 2.0 TDI 150 PS, both with a seven-speed DSG and priced £38,755 and £40,945 (RRP, OTR) respectively.

All Tiguan Black Editions are available until the end of September on a 7.9-per-cent personal contract plan (PCP) from Volkswagen Financial Services and with a £1,500 deposit contribution.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

By admin

Related Post

Motoring Retail
The all-new BMW X1 M35i xDrive
Aug 21, 2023 admin
Motoring Retail Sports Technology
INEOS Automotive partners with The Game Fair for 2023
Aug 21, 2023 admin
Energy Motoring Retail Technology
NIO ET5 smart EV to make UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Aug 21, 2023 admin

You missed

Motoring Retail Technology
Motoring Retail
North East News
Sports