Volkswagen adds four new models to its Tiguan Black Edition line-up

One petrol and two diesel models available from 4 July

One plug-in eHybrid option available from 13 July

Popular SUV features eye-catching sporty styling and seven-speed DSG

7.9-per-cent finance and £1,500 deposit contribution for all Tiguan Black Editions until 30 September

Milton Keynes – Four stylish new Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition models – including one plug-in eHybrid – go on sale in the UK this July.

The Tiguan is already Volkswagen’s best-selling model worldwide and widely regarded as a highly capable family SUV, and these eye-catching Black Edition trims are set to add to the model’s popularity.

Sitting between the R-Line Edition and R trims, each Tiguan Black Edition comes with a sporty styling pack that comprises R-Line body-coloured bumpers, rear privacy glass, black decorative trims and exterior mirror housings. Also included are striking 20-inch Suzuka Black alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and metallic paint in three colours – Deep Black Pearl, Dolphin Grey and Reflex Silver – as well as the premium colour Oryx White Mother-of-Pearl for an additional £475.

Other features that come as standard include a seven-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG), a Discover Media navigation system with streaming and internet, and a leather-wrapped, heated, multi-function sports steering wheel with touch control and shift paddles.

Three 4MOTION all-wheel-drive models are available from Tuesday 4 July, priced from £42,340 RRP on-the-road including VAT:

Model Price (RRP, OTR inc VAT) Tiguan Black Edition 2.0 TSI 190 PS 4MOTION with seven-speed DSG £42,340 Tiguan Black Edition 2.0 TDI 150 PS 4MOTION with seven-speed DSG £42,930 Tiguan Black Edition 2.0 TDI 200 PS 4MOTION with seven-speed DSG £45,275

The new eHybrid model goes on sale on Thursday 13 July:

Model Price (RRP, OTR in VAT) Tiguan Black Edition 1.4 TSI eHybrid 245 PS with seven-speed DSG £42,835

These models are in addition to the two Tiguan Black Editions launched earlier this year to coincide with Volkswagen’s money-saving March SUV event: a 1.5 TSI 150 PS and 2.0 TDI 150 PS, both with a seven-speed DSG and priced £38,755 and £40,945 (RRP, OTR) respectively.

All Tiguan Black Editions are available until the end of September on a 7.9-per-cent personal contract plan (PCP) from Volkswagen Financial Services and with a £1,500 deposit contribution.

