Pamper Van offers Instagram-ready photobooth with seats, lighting, and camera

Hairdressers and beauticians will provide glamour makeover to festival-goers

Pamper Van based on Multivan and wrapped in multi-coloured design

One-off vehicle debuted at the Cornbury Festival 2022 in Oxfordshire

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched the ‘Pamper Van’ to offer festival-goers a glamour makeover this summer.

Based on the new Volkswagen Multivan, the unique vehicle has been converted into the ultimate beauty stop-off for those needing some TLC at festivals.

The Pamper Van is wrapped in a multi-coloured design and transformed inside into an Instagram-friendly photobooth with seats, lighting, and camera.

Twinned with the vehicle is a canopy tent where hairdressers and beauticians are on hand to offer new hair up-dos and face glitter for visitors.

The one-off Pamper Van debuted at the Cornbury Festival 2022 in Oxfordshire, the UK’s longest-running independent festival, delighting visitors while they enjoyed performances from Bryan Adams, James Blunt, and Ronan Keating among others.

In addition to the Pamper Van, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offers a range of festival-ready vehicles, from the compact Caddy California to the iconic California and the flagship Grand California.

Laura Bignall, National Communications Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We know that with the unpredictable UK weather – hot or cold – festivals can often leave guests needing some TLC, which is exactly what the Pamper Van offers. With its spacious and versatile interior, the Multivan is proving to be the ‘van that can’ deliver all sorts – from family transport and business chauffeuring to a festival makeover and photobooth! “

More information regarding Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles can be found here.