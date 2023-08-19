Volkswagen reveals new T-Cross: major update for the successful compact SUV

Initial pictures and facts for the enhanced generation, which will be launched on the market at the beginning of 2024

Improved material quality and overall design of the vehicle interior as well as technical features reflect customer feedback

Optionally available Travel Assist3 assist system permits semi-automated driving

Wolfsburg – Volkswagen presents the first facts and pictures of the new T-Cross:

The car comes to customers with its revamped design, enhanced standard equipment, new technology features and a newly designed high-quality interior. Pre-sales are scheduled to start at the end of 2023. In just four years, the T-Cross has captured a top position among compact SUVs: around 1.2 million people have already chosen this versatile Volkswagen. With an average of 300,000 units produced every year, the T-Cross, which is also offered outside Europe under the names Tacqua and Taigun, is currently one of the most successful Volkswagen models worldwide.

Imelda Labbé, Member of the Brand Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales: “We listened carefully to our customers and have systematically built on the strengths of the T-Cross. The revamped design, new infotainment system and enhanced quality of the complete interior are oriented towards the next-higher vehicle segment. Our compact SUV offers plenty of room for a family of five, lots of stowage space, economical engines, and a high level of safety.”

Modern exterior design and fresh new colours. From the outside, the updated T-Cross is immediately recognisable by the new design of its front and rear with new integrated LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED taillight clusters. The IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are a completely new Volkswagen development and are offered for the first time on the T-Cross. Three new, fresh colours have been added to the model range: the solid colour Grape Yellow (a crisp, sporty yellow), Clear Blue Metallic (an elegant and friendly light blue) and Kings Red Metallic (a vivid, striking red).

New infotainment system generation and high-quality interior. The central element in the interior of the new T-Cross is the free-standing infotainment display. The standard touchscreen measures 20.3 cm (eight inches) across the diagonal; the top-of-the-range version has a 9.2-inch display with a diagonal of 23.4 cm. In addition, all versions of the four-door five-seater will now be fitted with digital instruments as standard. The dash panel in the T-Cross has also undergone a complete redesign: as in larger VW models, the dash panel features soft-upholstered and significantly higher-quality surface materials. The same applies to the front door trims of the Style and R-Line versions. A manual air conditioning system is on board as standard, and the Air Care Climatronic automatic air conditioner with back-lit touch sliders is available as an option.

Well thought-out and variable, transport of e-bikes is now possible. The T-Cross has always had one of the most spacious and versatile interiors of all compact SUVs. It impresses with its proven operating concept, well-arranged space for up to five people, a rear bench seat that can be moved by 140 mm and an extremely flexible luggage compartment. When all the seats are occupied, the T-Cross offers a luggage compartment capacity of between 385 and up to 455 litres when loaded up to the height of the rear bench seat. When the rear bench seat is folded down (60:40 split), this creates a flat load area with a stowage volume of up to 1,281 litres (loaded up to the height of the front seat backrests). The front passenger seat can additionally be folded down as standard from the Life specification package and up (left-hand drive only). The continuous load area from the rear to the front is then 2,398 mm long and can stow everything from surfboards to paragliders.

Volkswagen has also increased the drawbar load of the T-Cross by a considerable margin: from 55 to 75 kg. This additional 20 kg increases the maximum load that can act vertically on the removable towbar (optional). The new T-Cross therefore offers greater scope towing a heavy trailer. At the same time, the maximum permitted weight of bicycles that can be transported on a carrier mounted on the towbar is increased – something that is particularly important for transporting e-bikes.

Travel Assist3 offers significantly improved comfort. The new T-Cross is one of the only vehicles in its class in the world to be optionally equipped with Travel Assist for greater longitudinal and lateral vehicle control. Depending on the traffic ahead and the permitted speed, the T-Cross can control the vehicle’s speed with automatic acceleration3 and braking3. Within the system limits3, Travel Assist can also include speed limits, bends, and roundabouts in its control interventions. At the same time, Lane Assist can help to keep the vehicle in its lane. The new T-Cross can automatically perform stop-and-go operations when fitted with the DSG.

LED headlights, LED taillights and “Digital Cockpit” as standard. The significantly upgraded basic version of the T-Cross will now include features such as the new LED headlights (instead of halogen), new LED taillight clusters, a multifunction camera, Dynamic Road Sign Display, the Digital Cockpit, and a new, free-standing infotainment display for all versions. The next step up is the Life version, which includes, for example, new 16-inch alloy wheels and a leather multifunction steering wheel. The top versions are the Style (for more elegance) and R-Line (with sporty accents) specification packages. The new T-Cross models are powered by the well-known, efficient TSI engines from Volkswagen.

Availability of the new T-Cross. Pre-sales and activation of the online configurator for compact SUV will start around the end of 2023. The market launch for dealers in the UK will begin in the second quarter of 2024. Despite the extensive enhancements, the new T-Cross will still be offered at a very attractive base price.

The production of the bestseller in its current version is already sold out in many European markets for 2023 and will be available in Germany for a short time. New vehicles that Volkswagen customers configure and order after the final sales based on the current model will already be part of the new T-Cross generation when they are delivered in the second quarter of 2024. Volkswagen is therefore giving customers and media an early glimpse of this major T-Cross update.

1) T-Cross – near-production concept car.

2) All equipment details, prices (incl. 19% VAT) and power specifications apply to the model range offered in Germany.

3) Within the limits of the system: the driver must always be ready to override the assist system and is not released from the responsibility of driving the vehicle with due care and attention.

About Volkswagen Passenger Cars

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is present in more than 140 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at 29 locations in twelve countries. In 2022, Volkswagen delivered around 4.6 million vehicles. These include bestsellers such as the Polo, T-Roc, T-Cross, Golf, Tiguan or Passat as well as the successful all-electric models ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.6. Last year, the company handed over more than 330,000 all-electric vehicles to customers worldwide. Around 170,000 people currently work at Volkswagen worldwide. With its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is consistently advancing its further development into the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.

