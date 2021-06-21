Volvo Cars has officially opened order books for the C40 Recharge, the company’s latest fully electric model.

A landmark car for the company’s recently announced new commercial strategy, the C40 Recharge is available online via volvocars.com in markets across Europe* as of this week. Customers can order from the comfort of their own home, or place an online order together with their retailer.

In line with its ambition of reducing complexity in its model portfolio and focus on attractive pre-selected variants, Volvo Cars has drastically simplified the consumer offering of the C40 Recharge.

When customers get a new C40 Recharge, it will come with a convenient Care offer including items such as servicing, warranty, roadside assistance, as well as insurance and home charging options where available.

“We call it the future of Volvo,” said Lex Kerssemakers, Head of Global Commercial Operations at Volvo Cars. “That is because our Volvo C40 Recharge is more than just a new car. It is our first ever electric-only model and represents a significant step in our plan to move online for the benefit of consumer convenience. It is, in short, a completely new take on a Volvo.”

The C40 Recharge is the latest manifestation of Volvo Cars’ commitment to a zero-emission future. The company will roll out several additional electric models in the coming years and aims for 50 per cent of its global sales volume to consist of fully electric cars by 2025. By 2030, it plans for every car it sells to be pure electric.

The C40 Recharge has all the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design. The rear of the C40 Recharge features a striking rear-end design to go with the lower roof line, while the new front design introduces a new face for electric Volvos and includes headlights with state-of-the-art pixel technology.

Inside, the C40 Recharge provides customers with the high seating position that most Volvo drivers prefer, while it is available with a range of colour and deco options unique to the model. It is also the first Volvo model to be completely leather free.

Like the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge comes with one of the best infotainment systems on the market, jointly developed with Google and based on the Android operating system. It provides consumers with Google apps and services built-in, such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store.

Unlimited data enables superior connectivity and the C40 Recharge is designed to receive software updates over the air. That means it will continue to improve over time after it has left the factory.

The propulsion consists of twin electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle, powered by a 78kWh battery that can be fast charged to 80 per cent capacity in about 40 minutes. It offers an anticipated range of around 261 miles (420 km), which is expected to improve over time via over-the-air software updates.

UK Care by Volvo subscription prices for the C40 Recharge start at £729 a month. More information is available at www.volvocars.com/uk/v/cars/c40-electric

The C40 Recharge will go into production this autumn and will be built alongside the XC40 Recharge at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium. First UK deliveries are expected in early 2022, when customers will also be able to test drive and experience the car at their Volvo retailer.