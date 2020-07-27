27/7/20

A makeover project delivered by the developers of Milburngate and North East construction company Tolent at Durham mental health charity, the Waddington Street Centre, has been completed, giving the building a fresh new look in preparation for reopening following the coronavirus lockdown.

Waddington Street Centre is a small independent mental health resource centre with almost 40 years’ experience offering a wide range of informal educational activities and support services based on individual needs and aspirations.

It plans to reopen during August and the lockdown provided the opportunity to update the interior of the centre.

The project involved redecorating the main communal areas of the centre, helping to provide a refreshed environment that promotes positive mental health for members when they begin to return.

Waddington Street Centre is within a mile from the landmark Milburngate development, which is being delivered by a joint venture partnership between Arlington Real Estate and Richardson, supported by a £120 million forward funding commitment from LaSalle Investment Management.

Allan Cook, managing director of Arlington Real Estate, said: “The Waddington Street Centre does some fantastic work with the local community in Durham. We have all been affected in some way by the ongoing global pandemic, and we were delighted to be able to offer some support to those who need it in our communities.

“We hope the redecoration helps provides a really welcome environment to its members who benefit from its services when they return.”

Ali Lee, Centre Manager at Waddington Street Centre, said: “We are really pleased with the new look of the Centre, and the effort that Milburngate and Tolent have put into the project is very much appreciated. It is essential for us to be able to provide and environment which makes people feel valued and fosters positive mental health, and the new look helps us to achieve that.

“Now that the lockdown restrictions are beginning to be relaxed, we are looking forward to welcoming back our members, many of whom have been socially isolated and struggling with their mental health during this difficult time.

“We look forward to rebuilding our service and the centre’s fresh new look will be a wonderful gift for our members.”

Andy McLeod, CEO of Tolent, said: “It was a pleasure to be given a tour around the centre and see the difference our donation has made to the look and feel of the place. We’re committed to making a difference to the communities we work in, and I know those who use the centre will be eager to return after what has been a challenging few months.”

Once fully reopened, Waddington Street Centre operates Monday to Saturday and one Sunday per month, as well as four evenings per week. For more information, please visit: https://www.waddingtoncentre.co.uk/.