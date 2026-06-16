Water network investment provides benefits in rural County Durham

Work to replace a kilometer of old water pipes in rural County Durham has been completed.

The £450,000 investment by Northumbrian Water adds protection to the quality and reliability of water supplies, with upgrades to the company’s network on Cocken Road, west of Leamside.

The project was delivered by the water company’s partner, United Infrastructure, and was completed ahead of schedule.

Brian Hardy, Project Manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “This investment helps to protect water supplies, and water quality, for now and future generations.

“We are grateful for the understanding and patience of customers who live in the area, and motorists who use Cocken Road, while this work took place.

“The investment here at Cocken Road is part of a much wider programme of replacing old water mains, which will ultimately see Northumbrian Water spend £74m between 2025 and 2030, to renew 362 km of network, providing benefits for customers all across the North East.”