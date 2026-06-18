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More investment in Middlesbrough’s water network

ByNWater

Jun 18, 2026
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More than 12km of ageing water pipes are being replaced in the Pallister Park area of Middlesbrough – reducing bursts and leaks and protecting the quality of customers’ supplies.

Northumbrian Water is carrying out the investment, starting at the end of June 2026, with teams expected to be working in the area until Spring 2027.

As well as the larger pipes that run through Pallister Park, the team, led on site by the water company’s partner United Infrastructure, will be renewing around 1,600 pipes that connect the network to customers’ homes.

The £2.6m project is part of a wider £74m investment in the water network across five years, which will see a total of more than 360km of older pipe replaced across the North East.

The project team will be updating customers as the work progresses, keeping them informed as they move into each new area of the estate and helping them to understand what to expect.

Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, Brian Hardy said: “We’re coming towards the completion of the replacement of 23km of water pipes in nearby Park End, and this next project represents a continuation of our investment in making Middlesbrough’s water network fit for the future.

“We’re also installing more than 5.6km of new pipes in the area around Ormesby Bank, nearby.

“We know that it can be disruptive when we’re working in people’s streets, and we will do everything we can to minimise that, and keep people informed, and we’d like to thank customers in advance for their patience and understanding.”

By NWater

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