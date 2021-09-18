Business and technology consultancy, Waterstons, has appointed Michael Stirrup as its new Chief Executive Officer to drive forward investment, job creation and client experience.

The news comes as Waterstons launches its new brand and website.

Michael has been a key member of Waterstons for 15 years, previously in the role of Finance Director.

During Michael’s time as Finance Director, the company grew from 59 consultants to over 230 worldwide and continues to have ambitious growth plans. Waterstons is now a global business with a turnover of around £18m and offices in Sydney, Perth, London, Glasgow and Durham.

Under Michael’s leadership, a new board will be created with a keen eye on client experience, future business growth and developing people. This involves the appointment of James Alderson who led Waterstons’ London business to Client Experience Director and the appointment of Alex Bookless, previously Head of Managed Services, to Technical Director. Leanne Cullen continues as Operations Director and Ajaib Singh as Consulting and Compliance Director.

Experienced Waterstons’ consultants, Matthew Thomas and Dawn Ward, will also join the Board as Associate Directors representing Finance and People & Culture.

Michael Stirrup, CEO at Waterstons, said: “I’m really excited to be taking on the role of CEO. It’s been a challenging 18 months for everybody, but we’ve managed to exceed all expectations by growing our turnover to £18M and recruiting 40 hugely talented people.

“We’re maturing and changing our range of services & skills to ensure we continue to help our clients reduce their risk and digitally transform their businesses. We’ve got some exciting growth plans and our new branding and website continues to reflect our client centric and people first culture, helping us build long lasting relationships with both clients and a diverse range of new recruits.”

James Alderson, Client Experience Director at Waterstons, said: “Michael has invaluable experience of working directly with our clients and has been instrumental in the business’ continued and consistent growth, taking a long term, client orientated view. My new role demonstrates Waterstons’ commitment to our values to provide excellent client experience across the business and I’m looking forward to working closely with Michael to ensure we’re continually improving.”