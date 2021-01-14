In a world where businesses are having to constantly adapt, having the right video meeting equipment can allow you to continue operating as normally as possible when it comes to meetings. This year so far has seen a growth in demand for video-enabled collaboration spaces, making it more accessible for companies to work cohesively even from remote locations. Even beyond the global pandemic, many businesses are looking towards permanent remote working and much more flexible solutions.

This has facilitated a need for the right tools to enable a complete meeting room experience, whether you are in the same room or various locations. Microsoft Teams Rooms is one such system that can help you achieve this within your business.

Microsoft Teams Rooms can work with your existing devices

Microsoft Teams Rooms systems work with your existing video displays and cameras, providing they are certified for Microsoft Teams. If you’re already using Microsoft Teams but haven’t yet embraced its video capabilities, Microsoft Teams Rooms can help to expand meetings beyond the desktop and instead create productive, collaborative meeting rooms.

It is quick and easy to join meetings and share content, launching a meeting with a simple, single touch. Microsoft works with strategic partners including Logitech, Crestron, Lenovo and more to deliver certified Microsoft Teams Rooms Systems for your business. Being able to add video collaboration to a certified system could make all the difference when bringing your remote team together. It also works with Skype for Business calls and meetings.

Work from anywhere

Today’s work environment has had to become more flexible than it’s ever been before. Microsoft Teams Rooms brings the opportunity to join a meeting from anywhere, on a number of different devices. Whether some of your colleagues are holding down the fort in the office, some are overseas or others continue working from home, come together effortlessly in one meeting room.

From small huddle rooms to large conference rooms, Microsoft Teams Rooms can enhance the meeting experience and make it much simpler for productive collaboration to take place. Organise a meeting, join a meeting, add more participants and more in just a few clicks or touches.

Easy to scale

Microsoft Teams Rooms has a relatively low investment cost, particularly if you already have compatible equipment or if you already use Microsoft Teams within the business. If you’re looking for a way to move into video meetings for the first time, Microsoft Teams Rooms is scalable dependent on your business requirements.

With recommendations for the system to be set up in a meeting room for two to six people, this can easily be scaled up for the likes of larger boardrooms or small auditoriums. As more staff begin to use it to link up with other departments or partners with similar facilities, you could begin to see more effective working and less need for travel.

New capabilities

Microsoft Teams Rooms was previously known as Skype Room Systems, and with the rebranding comes a whole host of new capabilities that are being rolled out, giving you more features to get the most out of your meeting experience.

Some of the newest features include Spotlight support, allowing the meeting organiser or presenter to select a particular video feed as the spotlight for other participants. Once identified as the spotlight, the individual selected will become the main focus on everyone’s screen. There is also the option to hard mute, allowing the meeting organiser to disable microphone controls for all participants. This may become particularly useful for things like distance learning or executive board meetings. It can give organisers a higher level of control, further enhancing the meeting experience for all involved.