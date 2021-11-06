Damp Proofing or DPC is a material that acts as the barrier against groundwater in construction. It is placed between the external ground and the property. The idea is to cut off the water entry from the ground up to property walls. A variety of materials are used for DPC. Several other ways are also there to prevent moisture build-ups such as waterproofing walls with moisture-resident pain and cavity walls.

Reasons Behind the Dampness

The reason why walls become damp is that most materials used for construction are granular. And so, the void between each particle allows room for the moisture to travel through.

With that said, below are the commonest reason that leads to damp in buildings and homes –

Rain penetration

Humid climatic conditions

Level of site

Poor design

Improper building orientation

Poor construction joints connecting roof panels

Drainage issues

Low-quality material used for construction

Moisture entrapment during concreting

Excessive rain penetration to outside exposed walls

Condensation problems

Poor quality concrete

Why Damp Proofing is Necessary

To Prevent Moisture Buildup

Damp proofing blocks the entry of water/moisture from entering through floors, walls, and roofs. Dampness can take a toll on the strength and structural integrity of structures. What’s more, it can also lead to unhygienic conditions, poor air quality, and unappealing interiors. DPC is THE best way to avoid dampness from forming in the house.

Keep The House Mold/Mildew Free

When all else fails, safeguarding your health against myriad diseases is one major reason why you should go for damp-proofing. Dampness and moisture provide ideal conditions for mold and mildew to thrive. And, it’s not something you want in the house; inhaling all the time.

You can see mold in black, green, and brown patches around the house.

They look highly unsightly and give off a musty, foul smell. If you are exposed to mold particles for a long time, it could be dangerous for your health. It could lead to chronic conditions including respiratory issues.

Other common mold-related issues include coughing, wheezing, headaches, eye irritation, and throat irritation. By proofing your walls against damping, you can ensure a healthy indoor living environment.

Avoids Unpleasant Smell

As we already mentioned, moldy patches on the walls tend to give off a musty smell. This is not the most pleasant experience for your senses. Especially if you have guests all the time, it can be highly off-putting. Failure to take corrective measures at the right time could lead to an uncomfortable smell that’s too much to handle.

Sometimes, it’s hard to spot the exact areas where the smell is coming from. Generally, that happens when the spores are behind the sofa or some piece of furniture. By installing damp control measures like a humidifier, you can get rid of that musty smell quite easily,

Maintains Your Property’s Value

Damp patches and moisture is something that can only be handled professionally. If you don’t get expert help, it will continue to grow. Even if you somehow get rid of it for some time, it will continue to keep coming back year after year. Painting over the patches is not a solution either.

If you plan on selling your property anytime soon, you need to ensure that its value is high in the market. But, recurring patches and damp spots can be problematic areas. It could reduce your property’s value. What’s more, visible mold and patches can drive a lot of potential buyers away. People don’t want to invest in a problematic property that demands a ton of repairs and fixes.

Therefore, installing DPC is one of the best ways to maintain your property’s value.

To Protect the Structural Integrity of the Home

This is easily the #1 reason why every homeowner should take the issue of damping seriously. Persistent moisture buildup and dampness can compromise the structural integrity and strength of your house.

Moisture can also damage the timber and beams carrying the weight of your house. If the damage is too much, timber replacement can turn out to be a highly costly affair. Damp timber can lead to wet rot which feels spongy and mushy since the wood fiber starts to break down. Excessive damage could lead to collapse and timber crumbling down. Folding carpets, torn wallpaper, and plaster are other signs to watch out for.

Keep Your Furnishings Dry

Areas like kitchen, bathroom, and shower areas are most exposed to persistent moisture and damping. By installing DPC, you can get the maximum usage out of your household items. You can also protect the cabinets in your kitchen against dry and wet rot. DPC can elongate the life of your furniture.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s more to damp-proofing than meets the eye. It’s not something to be taken lightly; especially if you’re a serious homeowner who cares about his property.