What is an ecology consultancy?

An ecology consultancy is a company that provides advice on various ecological issues such as how land development could affect wildlife of both animal species and plants.

They will be able to identify what species may be affected by projects, assess the impacts that could arise, and advise on how to avoid or manage these impacts. The consultant will ensure all projects are legally compliant and are following rules and regulations and where needed, perform ecological assessments and solutions.

Ecology consultants can advise homeowners and developments of the ecological requirements that need to be met and addressed in the planning phases. If looking to expand or develop in a place where wildlife may be present, it’s best to seek advice from an ecologist to avoid getting a fine.

What does an ecology consultant do?

An ecologist will identify the surveys that are necessary to carry out, then review the project and assess whether any animal or plant species will be impacted via the work. There are many different species that are legally protected so involving an ecologist to advise on what you can do is the best option.

As well as species and plants, when required, ecology consultants can form part of the team to ensure things like air quality, noise hydrology and recreation are considered.

4 reasons you need to call an ecology consultant

There are many reasons why you might need to call an ecology consultant. Here are some of the common reasons below.

When you or a developer think there could be a risk to wildlife if development takes place If you’re unsure what impact your development will have on the environment You’re unsure on the air quality in the area you are looking to develop You have started development works and have come across a nest/ species

When should you seek an ecology consultant?

If you are planning a project/ development that could have the potential impact on affecting the wildlife, then you will need to seek advice from an ecologist consultant as early on in the planning process as possible.

If you are unsure, the architect you are working with may also raise the concern or even provide you with a checklist of things to consider and get advice on. One being an ecologist! If you are ever unsure, it’s always best to seek advice before going any further with plans. You don’t want to find yourself in a situation where your plans have been rejected leading to project delays costing more money.

Depending on the species in question, you may have to wait for a specific time of year for these surveys to be completed so it’s really important to seek advice from an ecologist as soon as possible.

If you are looking at developing a property or looking to build on land that may have wildlife present, then please check out this Ecology Survey Calendar by Ecology by Design to find out when is best to have the research performed.