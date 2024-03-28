  • Thu. Mar 28th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Health Life

What to do with the kids this East Holidays in Newcastle 2024?

Byadmin

Mar 28, 2024 #Easter

What to do with the kids this Easter Holidays in Newcastle 2024

As Easter approaches, parents are looking for fun and exciting activities to do with their kids during the school holidays. Fortunately, Newcastle offers plenty of options for families looking to keep their children entertained during this time. From outdoor adventures to indoor activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this vibrant city.

One of the top attractions in Newcastle that is perfect for families is the Newcastle Museum. With interactive exhibits and hands-on activities, children of all ages will be entertained and engaged while learning about the history and culture of the region. The museum often hosts special events and workshops during the holidays, so be sure to check their website for any upcoming programs.

If your kids are more interested in outdoor activities, why not take them to one of Newcastle’s beautiful beaches? From surfing lessons to sandcastle building, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the sun and surf during the Easter holidays. You can also explore the nearby sand dunes or take a coastal walk to spot some local wildlife. Don’t forget to pack a picnic and make a day of it!

By admin

Related Post

Arts & Culture Health Life
Elderly artists’ lanterns illuminate Saltburn’s Valley of Light
Mar 27, 2024 sam@schofieldcomms.com
Health
How To Create A Warm And Comfortable Sleep Environment
Mar 27, 2024 Dave Stopher
Health North East News
Can Daily Training Guarantee Bigger Loads?
Mar 27, 2024 Dave Stopher

You missed

Health Life
Business
Charity Education Eduction
Business