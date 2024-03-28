What to do with the kids this East Holidays in Newcastle 2024?

What to do with the kids this Easter Holidays in Newcastle 2024

As Easter approaches, parents are looking for fun and exciting activities to do with their kids during the school holidays. Fortunately, Newcastle offers plenty of options for families looking to keep their children entertained during this time. From outdoor adventures to indoor activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this vibrant city.

One of the top attractions in Newcastle that is perfect for families is the Newcastle Museum. With interactive exhibits and hands-on activities, children of all ages will be entertained and engaged while learning about the history and culture of the region. The museum often hosts special events and workshops during the holidays, so be sure to check their website for any upcoming programs.

If your kids are more interested in outdoor activities, why not take them to one of Newcastle’s beautiful beaches? From surfing lessons to sandcastle building, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the sun and surf during the Easter holidays. You can also explore the nearby sand dunes or take a coastal walk to spot some local wildlife. Don’t forget to pack a picnic and make a day of it!