Everything You Need to Know About the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup is set to take on a revolutionary new format in 2025, transforming from a small, annual competition into a global football spectacle. For the first time ever, 32 of the world’s top clubs will compete in a month-long tournament set to rival the FIFA World Cup in scale, prestige, and global impact.

📍 Tournament Overview

Dates: June 14 – July 13, 2025

Host Nation: United States

Teams: 32 clubs from 6 confederations

Format: Group stage followed by knockout rounds

This marks the first time the Club World Cup will feature 32 teams, expanding its reach and competitiveness. FIFA has opted to hold the revamped tournament every four years, making 2025 the inaugural edition of this new quadrennial format.

🏟️ Host Cities and Venues

The tournament will be played across 11 cities in the United States, utilising 12 stadiums. These include some of the biggest venues in American sport:

MetLife Stadium (New Jersey) – Hosting the final

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) – Opening match venue

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Rose Bowl (Pasadena)

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

And others in cities like Charlotte, Cincinnati, Orlando, Nashville, and Washington, D.C.

With a combination of state-of-the-art NFL stadiums and soccer-specific venues, the tournament promises an electric atmosphere throughout.

⚽ The 32 Qualified Clubs

Clubs from all six confederations will be represented, with places awarded based on continental success and FIFA rankings. Here’s a breakdown of the teams already confirmed:

UEFA (Europe) – 12 Teams

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Chelsea

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Atlético Madrid

Porto

Benfica

Red Bull Salzburg

CONMEBOL (South America) – 6 Teams

Palmeiras

Flamengo

Fluminense

River Plate

Boca Juniors

Botafogo

CONCACAF (North & Central America) – 4 Teams

Monterrey

Seattle Sounders

Pachuca

Winner of LAFC vs. Club América playoff

AFC (Asia) – 4 Teams

Al Hilal

Al Ain

Ulsan HD

1 TBD

CAF (Africa) – 4 Teams

Al Ahly

Wydad Casablanca

Espérance de Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns

OFC (Oceania) – 1 Team

Auckland City

Host Nation (USA) – 1 Team

Inter Miami CF

Notably, Inter Miami, featuring Lionel Messi, will represent the host nation as part of the tournament’s effort to promote football across North America.

🔁 Tournament Format

The 32 teams will be split into 8 groups of 4. Each team will play three group matches, with the top two from each group advancing to a 16-team knockout stage. From there, it’s single elimination through the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and the Final.

This format mirrors the men’s FIFA World Cup, providing a more competitive and extended club competition than ever before.

📺 Broadcast & Streaming

DAZN has secured exclusive global rights to stream all 63 matches for free, making the tournament highly accessible to fans around the world. This bold move by DAZN aims to maximise global engagement and introduce new audiences to top-level club football.

💰 Prize Money

The total prize pot is expected to be substantial, with the winner reportedly set to earn up to $100 million. For comparison, this dwarfs the current payouts of the Champions League and could further incentivise clubs to take the competition seriously.

🔥 Key Fixtures to Watch

Opening Match: Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly – June 14, Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

Manchester City Matches: June 18 vs. Wydad AC (Philadelphia) June 23 vs. Al Ain (Atlanta) June 26 vs. Juventus

Borussia Dortmund Matches: June 21 vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (Cincinnati) June 25 vs. Ulsan HD (Cincinnati)



More high-profile clashes are expected in the knockout stages, potentially including dream matchups like Real Madrid vs. Flamengo or PSG vs. River Plate.

🤕 Controversies and Concerns

Despite the excitement, the 2025 Club World Cup hasn’t escaped criticism:

Player Welfare: Managers and unions have expressed concern over an already packed football calendar. The addition of a major summer tournament raises questions about injury risk and fatigue.

Cristiano Ronaldo Drama: Al-Nassr did not qualify, and reports suggest Ronaldo is unhappy about FIFA making public that he won’t feature in the tournament. Despite speculation, his participation is extremely unlikely.

🌍 Global Significance

This tournament is more than just an expanded version of the old Club World Cup – it’s FIFA’s answer to growing demands for a more competitive global club competition. By hosting it in the United States, FIFA is clearly targeting the 2026 World Cup audience and expanding football’s global reach.

For fans, the 2025 Club World Cup is a once-in-a-generation event. It’s a clash of continents, cultures, and club philosophies – a true world championship for the modern era.

🎫 Tickets & More Info

Official tickets, match schedules, and travel packages are expected to go live soon via FIFA.com.

Stay tuned – this could be one of the most exciting football tournaments of the decade.